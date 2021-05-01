The big 22-question Barnsley end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Barnsley have had a season to remember and the icing on the cake could still come in terms of promotion via the play-offs.

Valerien Ismael has worked wonders at Oakwell and delivered the type of season that seemed unimaginable back in the summer of 2020.

Here, we urge you to look back on a memorable season and take on our bumper 22-question quiz.

Can you get 100% or do you stumble on some of the trickier questions?

1 of 22 Who did Barnsley face on the opening day of the 2020/21 Championship season? Norwich Stoke Luton Middlesbrough