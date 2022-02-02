Hull City have entered a new era with the completed takeover from Acun Ilicali finally coming to a climax.

The Turkish media mogul is now the new custodian of the Tigers, taking over from the Allam family, and he’s promised to immediately invest in Grant McCann’s first-team squad.

What do you know about the current Hull players though? Try and get a question about every first-team player right and see if you get full marks – don’t forget to share your score on social media!

The big 2022 Hull City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Matt Ingram? 28 29 30 31