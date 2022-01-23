Exclude from MSN
The big 2022 Huddersfield Town quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?
Huddersfield Town fans have a playing squad that they can be proud of right now.
Carlos Corberan has Town in play-off contention and the players are continuing to put in a shift, which is the minimum that supporters ask for.
On the topic of Huddersfield’s playing squad, we’ve pieced together a bumper quiz, asking one question on each of the senior players.
It’s pretty straightforward and 100% shouldn’t be out of the question.
Take on that quiz below: