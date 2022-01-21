Cardiff City will be looking to improve upon their current league position moving forwards under Steve Morison as they bid to avoid being drawn into a relegation battel in the Sky Bet Championship.

Here we have devised a 25 question quiz all about the current squad as we seek to test your knowledge.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck!

The big 2022 Cardiff City quiz: One question about every first-team player - Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How old is Alex Smithies? 29 30 31 32