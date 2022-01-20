Bristol City are currently 16th in the Championship table.

Nigel Pearson’s side are almost perfectly in between the play-offs and the relegation zone.

The gap to sixth place Middlesbrough is now 12 points, with 22nd place Peterborough now 11 points behind The Robins.

Bristol City lost their most recent league game, suffering a 6-2 hammering at the hands of high flying Fulham, who now top the division.

Fulham also knocked the club out of the FA Cup the previous weekend, meaning the league is now all that is left for Pearson’s side to play for.

Up next is the visit of Cardiff City to Ashton Gate.

Until then, test your knowledge about the current squad by taking our latest quiz…

The big 2022 Bristol City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

