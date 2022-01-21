Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

The big 2022 Blackburn Rovers quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

The 2021/22 season has been a rather impressive one for Blackburn Rovers so far.

Despite the expectations of many, Tony Mowbray’s side have managed to establish themselves as contenders for promotion back to the Premier League at the midway point of the campaign.

But just how much do you about the players who are trying to take the team back to the top-flight of English football?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you one question about every current first-team squad member at Blackburn, but how many can you get correct?

The big 2022 Blackburn Rovers quiz: One question about every first-team player - Can you score full marks?

1 of 24

Against which club did Ben Brereton Diaz score his 20th goal of this season?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big 2022 Blackburn Rovers quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: