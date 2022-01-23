Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

The big 2022 Birmingham City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City picked up an important win over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, putting some welcome breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

There could be a lot of chopping and changing in the final ten days of the window at St Andrew’s with the squad taking shape for the second half of the campaign.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz, one on every member of the first team squad, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 24

Where did the club sign Neil Etheridge from?


