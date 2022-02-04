The big 2022 AFC Bournemouth quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

Bournemouth have had a superb season so far and the only thing that could really complete it is as brilliant season for the Cherries would be for them to secure a promotion at the end of it.

That is a real possibility for Scott Parker and with the squad he has put together at the Vitality Stadium, you wouldn’t be surprised to see it either. With a large amount of firepower via Dom Solanke and a solid backbone thanks to the likes of Gary Cahill, Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly, they are good at both ends.

They certainly have the makings of a promotion-worthy squad. Add in the fact that they have some exciting young talent like Jaidon Anthony coming through, it is a good time to be a Cherries fan.

If you think you know the current Bournemouth side then and some key information about each of them, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the current Cherries’ squad.

