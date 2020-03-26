The best Wigan Athletic XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

It’s safe to say that it’s been a decade of ups and downs for Wigan Athletic, with the club playing in the top-three divisions of English football.

They have previously played in the Premier League for a number of years, before a swift demise saw them drop into League One, which was a frustrating time for everyone involved with the team.

But they’re now in the Championship, and have shown an impressive run of form under the guidance of Paul Cook.

Wigan have had their fair share of goalkeepers who will be fondly remembered by the DW Stadium faithful for their contributions whilst with the Latics.

We take a look at FOUR of the best goalkeepers since the Millennium.

Find out who they are, below…..

Chris Kirkland

Kirkland was impressive in his time with the club, after arriving in the 2006/07 season at the age of 24.

He was straight in as Wigan’s first-choice shot-stopper as they confirmed their Premier League status on the final day of the season by bettering their relegation rivals’ goal difference by a single goal.

Kirkland spent another four seasons with the Latics, and was a regular in the starting XI when he was injury-free.

John Filan

The Australian joined the club back in 2001, and went on to feature heavily for the Latics in his time with the club.

He played his part in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2002/03 season, and was a regular in the team that narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League the following season, as he conceded 42 goals in 45 appearances.

He made 46 appearances for Wigan in the 2004/05 season though, as they won promotion into the top-flight, before picking up an injury.

Filan left the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2006/07 season, which brought an end to an impressive spell with Wigan.

Ali Al-Habsi

The Omani international was Wigan’s first-choice goalkeeper for four seasons in his time with the club, and he certainly made a positive impact with the Latics.

Al-Habsi made 34 appearances in the Premier League for Wigan in the 2010/11 season, and conceded 49 goals as they finished 16th in the top-flight.

Regular minutes for Wigan in the Premier League followed for the next two seasons, and he stuck with the club even though they dropped into the Championship for the 2013/14 campaign.

Christian Walton

Walton made 31 appearances for the Latics in their promotion-winning campaign in League One back in the 2017/18 season.

He only conceded 19 goals in that season, and went on to sign for the Latics on loan in the following campaign from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’s a player with a bright future of him evidently, and is currently playing his football with Blackburn Rovers, who are eyeing a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

