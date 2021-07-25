The best West Brom XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

West Brom are facing a crucial period over the next few weeks as they aim to get their squad sorted for the start of the new Championship campaign.

The Baggies have undergone plenty of change during the summer with Valerien Ismael coming into the club to replace Sam Allardyce as manager.

There will be a lot of expectation on the 45-year-old to repeat the success he enjoyed with Barnsley last season when he guided the Tykes to a top-six finish against the odds.

West Brom have so far this summer managed to bring in the likes of Quevin, Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke so far to strengthen their squad heading into the new campaign.

However, more work is needed for them to have enough in their squad to be confident of bouncing back at the first time of asking.

Ismael has a group of quality English players at the Hawthorns to call upon next term as have the rest of the Baggies’ managers in the last 15 years.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the best XI of English players that have featured for the Baggies in the last 15 years with a 4-3-1-2 formation selected…