Highlights Heurelho Gomes was a fan favorite and a reliable goalkeeper during his time at Watford, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and establishing themselves as a mid-table side.

Daryl Janmaat, a Dutch player, played as a right-back for Watford and made 76 appearances for the club before returning to ADO Den Haag.

Craig Cathcart, a central defender, had a long and successful stint at Watford, playing over 250 games for the club and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have not been short of talented stars over the years during their time in the top two tiers of English football.

The Hornets have not been without their ups and downs in their past 20 years or so, including three promotions and three relegations in such time, as well as several trips to Wembley and a FA Cup final.

Now back in the second tier for a second season running, Valérien Ismaël's side aim for a return to the top-flight and replicate, if not improve, on their previous stint at that level in the mid 2010s.

Many a player has donned the Watford colours at Vicarage Road down the years to differing degrees of success and FLW's fan pundit Justin Beattie highlights his best eleven from recent years.

GK: Heurelho Gomes

A fan favourite and reliable figure in between the sticks, Brazilian shot-stopper Heurelho Gomes is a modern day hero at Vicarage Road.

Winning four Eredivisie titles with PSV, he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2008, playing just shy of 100 times in the Premier League for the North London outfit. It was at Vicarage Road, however, where he really began to shine in England, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League in his first season, keeping 15 clean sheets.

He would play another 100 times on their return to the promised land as the Hornets established themselves as a comfortable mid-table side, registering 22 more shutouts before Ben Foster's return spelled the end of regular game time for the keeper.

RB: Daryl Janmaat

Another player to make his name in the Netherlands, the Dutch native enjoyed spells at ADO Den Haag, Heerenveen and Feyenoord before moving to north-east England with Newcastle United.

He instantly became a regular on Tyneside, playing 69 times across two seasons as the Magpies succumbed to relegation in his second year at the club.

He did not stick around for the promotion battle, however, as Watford came calling. Slotting into the right-hand side of the defence, he played 76 times across four seasons as game time dwindled in his final months at the club, opting to return to ADO Den Haag before retiring in 2022.

CB: Craig Cathcart

A product of the Manchester United academy, following loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and Watford, the central defender moved to Blackpool on a permanent basis. Joining the Tangerines in their solitary year in the Premier League, he remained a regular upon relegation, playing more than 100 times as the side slowly slipped down the table.

The Northern Ireland international joined Watford in 2014 on an initial two-year deal in what would become a much longer stay by the time of his departure. His first year proved to be a joyous one, securing automatic promotion to the top-flight while helping to stabilise the club in the Premier League. Despite relegation in 2020, he helped the Hornets bounce back immediately but could do little to prevent them going straight back down the following year.

Playing 28 times in his final year at the club last season, the defender ended his time at Watford with more than 250 games under his belt as a respected figure in the backline for nearing on a decade.

CB: Jay DeMerit

An earlier entry into this list, Jay DeMerit became an unexpected regular within the Watford defence after taking the non-league route.

The USMNT international asserted himself as a leader at the back over the years while recording more than 180 appearances across the top two tiers of English football. He returned to the States in 2011 where he played for the Vancouver Whitecaps for four seasons before hanging up the boots in 2014.

LB: Paul Robinson

A local lad, Paul Robinson was a robust, passionate defender who wore his heart on his sleeve every time he stepped on to the pitch.

Coming through the ranks at Watford, he became a regular during the late 90s while helping his side record back-to-back promotions from the third tier in 2000. By the time of his departure in 2003, he had clocked up more than 230 appearances for the club before moving to the Black Country with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Despite relegation, he helped the Baggies win the Championship in 2008 before moving on to Bolton Wanderers on an initial loan in 2010 before making the deal permanent. A short spell with Leeds United shortly after, he finished his playing days back in the West Midlands at Birmingham City, an experienced leader in the backline as Blues fended off relegation to the third tier.

Robinson retired in 2018 and has since moved into the coaching world initially with the Birmingham youth setup before joining the Millwall coaching team.

RW: Gerard Deulofeu

One of the most talented players to play for the club in the modern era, it is no surprise to see he came through the Barcelona ranks. Making sporadic appearances for Barça, he joined Everton in 2015 after an initial loan spell two years prior.

A loan to AC Milan in his last year at the club followed by a permanent return to Camp Nou led to a well-travelled career for Deulofeu with life at Vicarage Road yet to commence. An initial loan move to Watford was made permanent in 2018 where he scored 14 goals across two seasons - including a brace against Wolves in a FA Cup semi-final to come back and win 3-2 in extra-time at Wembley.

Falling to relegation in his final year at the club, he moved to partner side Udinese where he is currently a regular starter for the Serie A outfit.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure

Enjoying life in the French top-flight with Stade Rennais, the Malian international came into the fold in 2016. An eye for a goal, the determined, creative midfielder was a crucial figure at the heart of the eleven.

A slow start to life at Vicarage Road in his first season, he scored 16 goals along with 11 assists in the following three seasons.

Relegation in 2020, however, saw the now 30-year-old call time on life in Hertfordshire with a move to Everton, where he currently lies his trade.

CM: Etienne Capoue

Another tough, combative midfielder, Capoue was a vital component to the Watford side after joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Boasting a physical presence at 6ft 2, the Frenchman was more than just a defensive midfielder, carrying a threat at both ends of the pitch - scoring seven goals in the 2016/17 season.

The former Toulouse man went on to play more than 160 times for the club before moving to Villareal with the club back in the Championship where he has been receiving regular top-flight minutes.

LW: Ashley Young

Best known for his time at Aston Villa and Manchester United, the Hertfordshire-born winger made his name known at Watford after progressing through the youth setup.

A tricky, energetic playmaker, Young captured the headlines with a sterling season in 2006, scoring 13 goals alongside 12 assists as he helped the Hornets secure promotion to the Premier League. He quickly moved on, however, as Aston Villa came calling, continuing to flourish on the big stage in the West Midlands.

A major move to Manchester United, however, saw the England international secure a plethora of trophies across the last decade: Young won a Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and Europa League before leaving the club in 2020 to join Inter Milan. He won another top-flight title with the Italian giants before returning home in 2021 with Aston Villa and later joined Everton ahead of this season.

ST: Marlon King

An experienced player in the second tier with Gillingham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, King immediately hit the ground running for Watford in 2005.

He scored 21 goals with nine assists as the Hornets secured promotion to the Premier League, scoring four times upon their return to the top-flight.

The Jamaican international scored 35 league goals across three seasons at Vicarage Road before continuing his Football League ventures, playing for the likes of Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Coventry City over the course of his career.

ST: Troy Deeney

Last but certainly not least - Deeney is a certified modern-day Watford legend.

Deeney was a vital figure in the club's quest for promotion in the mid-2000s, scoring 75 goals in four seasons, recording 21 of those in the promotion-winning campaign in 2015.

He continued his goalscoring success in the top-flight, scoring 13 at his try at that level while finishing club top scorer in four seasons while in the Premier League, hitting double figures on three occasions.

He moved back to the West Midlands in 2021 with Birmingham City for two seasons before moving to Forest Green Rovers in a player-coach capacity ahead of this season.