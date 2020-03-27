The best three dribblers at Millwall according to WhoScored

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Prior to the halt in the Championship season, Millwall were sitting 8th in the Championship standings and were just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Here, we have had a look at the top three Millwall players that have completed the most dribbles every 90 minutes this term, according to WhoScored.

Ben Thompson

Despite missing a large chunk of the campaign, the midfielder remains one of Millwall’s most technical players and possesses the ability to twist and turn past defenders, averaging one successful dribble every 90 minutes. His run that led to Jed Wallace’s goal against Preston on the opening day was a standout moment for Thompson.

Mason Bennett

In his short time at The Den, Bennett has already showed why Gary Rowett was keen to sign him. The on-loan Derby County wide man is already completing more than one dribble every time he takes to the pitch, one of which led to his first assist in the Lions’ 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Jed Wallace

Anyone that has watched Championship football on a regular basis in 2019-2020 will be unsurprised to see Wallace at the top of the pile. The Lions winger has contributed to 19 goals in the league this term and continues to be one of the most dangerous wingers in the division.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Millwall discussion going on in the Vital Millwall Forum! Click here to get involved!