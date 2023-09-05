Highlights Nottingham Forest made a late bid for Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele on transfer deadline day, signing him for an £11 million fee.

Omobamidele, a talented young defender, progressed through Norwich's academy system and has already made appearances for the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

Pundits believe that while the move to Forest could hinder his playing time, it was the right deal at the right time for both parties, allowing Norwich to focus on promotion.

Nottingham Forest made a late bid for Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele on transfer deadline day.

Norwich had thought they had managed to keep hold of the talented young defender, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Forest are preparing an offer for the player in the final hours of the window: “EXCL: Nottingham Forest preparing an opening bid for Andrew Omobamidele as new CB. Chalobah, not accepting and Forest could now bid for Omobamidele.”

He then joined Forest for a fee of around £11 million, penning a five-year deal at The City Ground.

Norwich City replaced him with experienced defender Danny Batth from Sunderland, with the centre-back joined by Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, and Shane Duffy at the heart of Norwich's defence.

Who is Andrew Omobamidele?

Omobamidele progressed through the Canaries' academy system after joining initially as a 16-year-old from Leixlip United in Ireland.

Following a first-team debut at the age of 18, he would go on to make a total of 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. His progress at City was recognised on the international stage in September 2021, with a call up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

He has also won six caps for Ireland. Omobamidele is known for his composure in possession as well as his defensive ability, Omobamidele has been on the radar of some of Europe's elite clubs, with AC Milan thought to be admirers previously.

What are the pundits saying about Omobamidele's move from Norwich to Nottingham Forest?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Omobamidele has a lot to offer in the future, but a parting of ways was for the best between him and Norwich.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Andrew Omobamidele has left Norwich to join Nottingham Forest for an £11 million fee.

"At 21, the defender already has a really bright future and is already a full international. I think it was the right deal at the right time for both parties and a realistic price.

"Norwich want to concentrate on getting promotion and don't want the distraction of all the interest coming again in the January transfer window.

"He was always going to go at some point, they knew that, and they want to keep a settled squad.

"You know, they always knew he was going to go to a higher division, and it was most likely just a question of wgether he went this summer or January.

"It's the best thing that he's gone and then they can concentrate fully on the job at hand and getting promotion."

Is Nottingham Forest a good move for Omobamidele?

The appeal of the Premier League is obvious, but you could easily make a case to say that the player would have been better served by remaining at Carrow Road.

Forest have one of the largest squads in the Premier League and plenty of centre-backs at their disposal, meaning Omobamidele may not play as frequently as he should, which will be the worst thing for his development.

The money for him is decent, though, and it at least puts the saga to bed; but the defender could have played more minutes in the second tier with Norwich under David Wagner. However, Norwich's pool of defenders is vastly more experienced without the Irishman.