This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Duff has taken the reins at Swansea City following the departure of Russell Martin.

Swansea will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship table following their 10th place finish last year.

The Welsh outfit have spent the last five seasons in the second tier, having come close twice to gaining promotion in that period.

It has been a busy summer for the Swans, but all the focus will now be on improving their competitiveness in the Championship over the next several months to compete for a place in the Premier League.

Who are the best Swansea players of the 2000s?

FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Millar has taken a trip down memory lane to remember better days for the club.

He has picked a starting lineup of the best players to feature for Swansea from the year 2000 up to now.

Here we look at that XI to see who makes the cut and who falls just short…

GK: Lukasz Fabianski

Fabianski signed for Swansea in 2014, arriving from Arsenal as the Swans looked to nail down a replacement for Michel Vorm.

The Dutchman left big boots to fill having helped the Welsh side cement their place in the top flight.

But Fabianski proved a fan favourite during his four years with the club, making 149 appearances for Swansea.

He departed the club following their relegation to the Championship.

The 38-year-old signed for West Ham, where he went on to win the Europa Conference League in the summer of 2023.

RB: Connor Roberts

Roberts came through the academy system at Swansea, going on to make over 100 appearances for the club over a six-year period.

The defender enjoyed spells on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol city and Middlesbrough before cementing his place in the Championship side.

Roberts was a key part of the side that earned consecutive play-off finishes in 2020 and 2021.

However, following their failure to gain promotion, he joined Burnley.

While the Clarets would suffer relegation the season he arrived, Roberts went on to feature 43 times as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship on their first attempt.

CB: Ashley Williams

Wiliams will go down as a club legend at Swansea, taking on the captaincy during the most celebrated time period in the team’s modern history.

The Welshman joined the club in 2008, spending eight years at the Liberty Stadium before moving on to Everton.

During his time in Wales, he featured over 300 times for Swansea and played a crucial role in establishing the club in the Premier League.

Williams also lifted the League Cup trophy in 2013 following an emphatic 5-0 win over Bradford City in the final at Wembley Stadium, forever etching his name in the club’s history.

CB: Fede Fernandez

Fernandez joined Swansea in the summer of 2014 in a deal from Napoli.

The defender featured over 100 times for Swansea in a four-year period at the club.

The Argentine eventually moved on to sign for Newcastle United following Swansea’s relegation to the Championship.

The now 34-year-old is currently competing in Qatar with Al-Duhail.

LB: Ben Davies

Davies is another fondly remembered Swansea figure among supporters.

The Welshman came through the academy, going on to feature 71 times for the club before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

The full back was a part of the 2013 League Cup winning side, proving to be one of the standout figures in the team under Michael Laudrup.

Davies has since represented Wales at an international level 78 times, including at the European Championship and the World Cup.

The 30-year-old also played a role in Spurs reaching the Champions League final in 2019 under Mauricio Pochettino.

CM: Leon Britton

Britton made over 400 appearances for Swansea across two stints at the club from 2003 to 2010 and 2011 to 2018.

The midfielder was an ideal fit for the club’s possession-heavy style, with his classy passing ability making him a standout figure in the side as they cemented the Swans in the top flight.

Britton was part of the 2013 League Cup winning side, and even took on a coaching role during the end of his time as a player.

CM: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson also enjoyed two spells at Swansea, standing out as a key figure in the side as their goal-scoring playmaker.

The Iceland international was key to the team remaining in the Premier League prior to their eventual relegation in 2018.

He later signed for Everton in a mega £50 million deal in 2017.

Sigurdsson’s departure played a big role in Swansea suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2018, as the club failed to adequately replace him.

LW: Wayne Routledge

Routledge featured over 250 times for Swansea over a 10-year period at the club.

The winger was part of the League Cup winning side in 2013, and played an important part in establishing the Swans in the top flight under Brendan Rodgers and Laudrup.

Routledge eventually retired at the end of his time in south Wales, ending his career in 2021.

ST: Michu

Michu is one of the more fondly remembered Swansea players of the Premier League, even if his peak only lasted for just over a season.

The Spaniard made just 50 appearances for the club over a three-year spell but his performances in his debut campaign captured the hearts of supporters and neutrals alike.

The now 37-year-old was the star player of the side that won the 2013 League Cup, but injuries hampered his career and he retired by 2017.

ST: Wilfried Bony

Bony was another standout figure of Swansea’s time in the Premier League, eventually earning a move to Manchester City off the back of his performances for the team.

While his time at the Etihad didn’t work out, the Ivorian made a return to south Wales where he was unable to recapture his initial impressive form.

Bony’s first stint at the club saw him bag 25 goals from 54 appearances.

RW: Nathan Dyer

Dyer spent over a decade at Swansea, enjoying great success during his time in south Wales.

He made nearly 300 appearances for the club, played a role in establishing the Swans in the Premier League and won the League Cup in 2013.

Dyer was in and out of the squad, even earning a loan move to Leicester City in 2015, where he went on to play a role in the Foxes’ spectacular league triumph under Claudio Ranieri.