The best Swansea City XI this season so far according to ratings

After so much promise at the beginning of the campaign, Swansea’s recent form has put them danger of derailing their season as they now look to squeeze into the top-six with just nine matches remaining.

Steve Cooper’s men have tasted victory just once in their previous nine Championship outings, which has seen the Swans slip to 11th in the standings, although a lack of form from many of the sides around them means they’re still only three points adrift of the play-offs.

Here, we look at the best Swansea XI so far this season, according to WhoScored’s player ratings system….

Freddie Woodman has started 35 of Swansea’s 37 league games this term, so the on-loan Newcastle United man is unsurprisingly named in the side, although that shouldn’t discount his form – with his performance in the recent defeat at Fulham one of his finest for the south Wales outfit.

Defensively, it’s a flat back-four consisting of summer signing from QPR, Jake Bidwell, joining Joe Rodon, Ben Cabango and experienced full-back Kyle Naughton.

Moving forward, it’s a familiar two-man midfield for the Swans of Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes, who has statistically been Swansea’s second best player this season, creating four goals and remains their only ever-present outfield player this season.

January loan signing from Chelsea Conor Gallagher leads an attacking-trio and is joined by Andre Ayew, who is Swansea’s top goalscorer this term with 12 league goals, and the tricky Bersant Celina.

Leading the line is on-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who has bagged four goals in 919 minutes since making the loan switch from Anfield.