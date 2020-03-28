The best Swansea City XI since the Millennium – wingers

Swansea City have embarked on a real rollercoaster journey since the start of the 21st century, with the Welsh side having risen from the Football League’s basement division to the Premier League during this period.

The Swans have also become renowned for their unique footballing philosophy over this time, with the Liberty Stadium side playing plenty of attractive football on their way to the top flight and much of this depended on strong attacking play.

Therefore, Swansea have seen boasted some fine attacking players over the last 20 years and many of these have operated on the flank, with these figures varying from long-term stalwarts to players who made a big yet brief impact at the club.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of Swansea’s best wingers since the start of the new Millennium…

Andy Robinson

Robinson enjoyed a highly successful stint with Swansea as he became a regular on the wing during his 226 appearances for the Welsh side, with the Tranmere youth product helping the Swans towards two promotions and Football League Trophy success.

He was a key part of an iconic Swansea side during the 2000s as he formed a memorable attacking partnership with club legend Lee Trundle, with Robinson netting an impressive 54 strikes for the Swans between 2003 and 2008.

Nathan Dyer

Dyer was a real breath of fresh air when he joined Swansea on loan from Southampton back in January 2009, and this saw him seal a permanent move to the Liberty Stadium the following summer as he had already nailed down his spot on the right wing.

The tricky wide man became a key part of Swansea’s success as he helped the, towards promotion in 2011 before going on to impress in the top flight, and he remains at the club to this day having registered 347 appearances for the Swans in total.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Last season, Swansea finished higher or lower than 11th? Higher Lower

Scott Sinclair

Sinclair only represented the club for two seasons but his contribution to Swansea’s 2011 promotion means his name is firmly in the Swansea history books, with the Chelsea youth product scoring 27 goals during his debut campaign in SA1.

The winger then continued to deliver strong performances in the Premier League as he played every league match in the 2011/12 campaign before departing for Manchester City, but this ultimately ended as a failed move for the former England Under-21 man.

Wayne Routledge

Routledge has been a real stalwart for the Swans over the years with the winger having made a total of 277 appearances since his arrival in 2011, and he remains an important part of Steve Cooper’s squad given the wisdom and experience he brings.

The ex-Newcastle man really excelled during Swansea’s early seasons in the top flight as he established himself at the Liberty, but it is his longevity that earns Routledge a spot on this list as he continues to make a contribution at the age of 35.

Who’s your best Swansea winger since the Millennium?

Andy Robinson Vote Nathan Dyer Vote Scott Sinclair Vote Wayne Routledge Vote