The best Swansea City XI since the Millennium – strikers

Swansea City have enjoyed the services of some iconic attackers since the turn of the century, with these frontmen spearheading the club’s charge from the Football League’s fourth tier to the Premier League.

The Swans spent some time in the lower divisions before sealing promotion to the Championship in 2008, and they then reached the Premier League in 2011 as they spent seven seasons in the top flight before their eventual relegation in 2018.

Some of Swansea’s top frontmen from this time played a key role in helping the club to the top division, while the Welsh side enjoyed the services of some of their best ever strikers as they excelled during the early years in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of Swansea’s best strikers since the turn of the century…

Lee Trundle

Trundle proved to be an immediate hit after joining Swansea from Wrexham back in 2003, with the prolific frontman quickly establishing himself as a hero among the club’s supporters as his tricks and goals made him the team’s stand-out player.

The Liverpudlian netted 86 times across his two spells for Swansea as he wrote his name into club folklore during his time in SA1, with the striker making a heroic return to the Liberty Stadium in 2009 following his stint at Bristol City.

Jason Scotland

Scotland was signed as Trundle’s replacement in the summer of 2007 and the Trinidad & Tobago international certainly filled the void left by the Swans hero as he scored a total of 53 goals in his 105 appearances for the Welsh side between 2007 and 2009.

It is unlikely the Swans would have been able to achieve promotion from League One without Scotland’s prolific presence in attack, while he also made his goalscoring mark in the Championship before following manager Roberto Martinez to Wigan.

Michu

There was little known about Michu when he joined Swansea from Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2012, but it would be fair to say he exceeded expectations in south Wales as his 22 goals gave Swans fans a season to remember in the 2012/13 campaign.

Michu’s fearless approach saw him find the net against all of top Premier League clubs during his time at Swansea, but it is just a shame that injuries severely hampered his progress as he struggled to make any sort of impact beyond 2013 before his 2015 exit.

Wilfried Bony

Bony took some time to settle at the club following his arrival in 2013, but he eventually became a consistent source of goals for the Swans as he scored 34 goals in 70 games during his impressive first stint in south Wales before his Manchester City move.

The Ivory Coast international eventually returned to the Liberty Stadium in 2017 after failing to establish himself in Manchester, and while he may not have been as successful during his second spell, Swansea fans will definitely remember him with fondness.

