The best Swansea City XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Swansea City have undergone a remarkable journey since the start of the Millennium with the Welsh side having completed an ascent from the fourth tier of English football to the dizzy heights of the Premier League.

The south Wales outfit sealed promotion from League Two in 2005 before reaching the Championship in 2008, with Brendan Rodgers then guiding Swansea into the top flight in 2011 where they lasted eight years before dropping to the Championship in 2018.

This rollercoaster journey has seen Swansea boast some of their finest ever players during the last 20 years, and they have been particularly blessed in the goalkeeping department with a number of excellent stoppers having represented the Welsh club.

Here, we take a look at the FOUR best goalkeepers to have played for Swansea since the turn of the century…

Lukasz Fabianski

There were plenty of eyebrows raised when Swansea completed the signing of Fabianski from Arsenal in 2014, but the Poland international wasted no time in establishing himself between the sticks at the Liberty Stadium as he quickly became a key figure.

Fabianski clearly relished the opportunity to become a first-choice goalkeeper after so many years on the Arsenal bench, and he provided an extremely reliable presence in goal for Swansea as they sealed their best top-flight finish during the 2014/15 season.

The former Legia Warsaw man may have been Swansea’s first-choice keeper during their relegation-doomed campaign in the 2017/18 season, but this was no fault of his own as Fabianski saved his side on a number of occasions over the course of the term.

Michel Vorm

There was little known about Vorm when he arrived on these shores ahead of Swansea’s debut top-flight campaign in the 2011/12 season, but he made an immediate impact as he produced a stand-out performance during their first match against Manchester City.

Vorm went on to continue impressing for the Liberty Stadium side during his first season in English football, while he remained the club’s first choice during the 2012/13 season as Swansea secured a ninth-placed Premier League finish and won the League Cup.

The Dutchman eventually departed Swansea in the summer of 2014 when he made the move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Vorm left a lasting impression in SA1 as he consistently offered a sturdy presence in goal during the Swans’ early top-flight days.

Dorus de Vries

De Vries went on to make over 200 appearances for Swansea after joining the club from Dunfermline back in 2007, with the Dutch stopper helping the Swans seal promotion to the Championship in his first season before their top-flight promotion in 2011.

The former Den Haag man barely missed a league match for Swansea during his four excellent seasons at the club, with his shot-stopping ability playing a key role in helping the Welsh side establish themselves in the second tier ahead of the Premier League.

De Vries opted to depart Swansea following their play-off final victory over Reading in 2011 as the goalkeeper made the move to Wolves before spending later stints at Nottingham Forest and Celtic, with the Dutchman ending his playing days at Parkhead.

Roger Freestone

Freestone the majority of his 676 appearances for the Swans prior to the turning of the century, but the fact he occupied Swansea’s net right up until his 2004 departure from the Vetch Field means he is still more than worthy of earning a spot on this list.

The Welshman represented the Swans for 13 years following his transfer from Chelsea in 2001, with Freestone becoming the club’s all-time record appearance holder as he became a hero for Swansea as a result of his shot-stopping ability and dedication to the side.

Freestone even found the net for Swansea on three occasions as he became the club’s penalty taker for a period in 1995, with the Newport County academy product having written his name into the club’s folklore during his prolonged stint on the Welsh coast.

