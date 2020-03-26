The best Swansea City XI since the Millennium – centre-backs

Swansea City have played some excellent football during their remarkable journey since the turn of the Millennium, but the role of the Swans’ defenders should not be understated in this rise.

The Welsh side has received many plaudits for the attractive footballing philosophy it developed over the last 20 years, but an impressive string of centre-backs have been key to this success by providing some much-needed stability at the back.

There have been some figures who established themselves as part of the furniture at the Liberty Stadium, while some players undertook briefer stints in SA1 but still managed to play an important role in Swansea’s success.

Here, we take a look at FOUR of the best centre-backs to represent the Swans since 2000…

Garry Monk

Monk quickly nailed down a regular spot in Swansea’s defence following his move from Barnsley in 2004, and the centre-back was named club captain in 2006 as he went on to lead the Swans towards two promotions on their way to the Premier League.

The Torquay product’s excellent defensive ability is certainly enough to earn him a spot on this list, while his contribution to Swansea’s rise to the top flight should not be understated as a result of the superb leadership skills he displayed during this time.

Ashley Williams

Williams’ name became almost synonymous with the Swans during his eight-year spell at the Liberty Stadium, with the Wales international becoming a regular fixture in defence throughout his time in south Wales following his move from Stockport.

The defender formed a number of partnerships during his 352 appearances for the Swans, but his presence added some long-term stability to Swansea’s defence during their Championship and Premier League days. His exit in 2016 came as a big blow.

Federico Fernandez

Fernandez was signed by Garry Monk ahead of Swansea’s 2014/15 campaign and the centre-back was an instant hit as he helped the Swans to their best ever Premier League finish, with Fernandez forming a solid pairing with Swans regular Williams.

The Argentine’s strong defending and fine passing ability saw him become a mainstay in the Swansea back line, with the former Napoli man making 142 appearances for the Welsh side during his four years at the Liberty Stadium.

Chico Flores

Swansea may have had enjoyed the services of some slightly better defenders over the years, but there are few players who made an impression on Swansea fans quite like Chico as he became a cult figure at the Liberty during the 2012/13 season.

Chico’s commitment to the Swansea cause could never be questioned in his 75 outings for the Welsh side, while he held down the centre-back spot during a significant period in the club’s history as they won the League Cup and played in the Europa League.

