The best Swansea City XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

The 2021/22 season looks set to be a fascinating one for Swansea City.

Having reached the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons, the Swans have twice missed out on promotion to the Premier League in agonising circumstances in that particular lottery.

Now, as the club look set to target a return to the top-flight again next season, they will be doing so in rather different circumstances to the past couple of campaigns.

Manager Steve Cooper has now left the club, with QPR assistant John Eustace widely expected to be his replacement at The Liberty Stadium, and it remains to be seen just what impact the 41-year-old will be able to have on the club.

So while we wait to find out the answer to that, we’ve taken a look right here, at what we think is the best Swansea City lineup of the last 15 years, using only English players who have represented the Welsh club in that period.