The best Stoke City XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

15 years ago, Stoke City were an established mid-table Championship club who were just waiting to make that next step into the promotion race to become a Premier League club.

They wouldn’t have to wait too long though as in 2008, Tony Pulis led the Potters to the top flight for the first time since 1985 and for the next nine years the club were a comfortable Premier League outfit and even had a spell playing in European competition.

It would of course come crashing down in 2018 with relegation back to the Championship and that is where they have remained ever since, but Michael O’Neill is looking to put a squad together to get them back to the promised land.

Because of their many years spent in the Premier League recently, Stoke’s squads have been made up of many nations with players from across the globe wearing the famous red and white stripes.

And because of that it’s quite difficult to pick a full English team out – however let’s see the best XI from the last 15 years to play at the bet365 Stadium – disagree? Let us know what you’d change!