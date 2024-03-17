Highlights Ben Hinchliffe has been a stalwart in goal, leading County back into the Football League.

Fraser Horsfall and Ash Palmer form an unbeatable defensive partnership.

Paddy Madden and Louie Barry provide a lethal attacking duo for this best XI since 2014.

As Stockport County climbed out of the National League North and back into the Football League, some memorable talent passed through the door to make it happen.

Building an XI out of those players invites some tough calls, big names left out, and wonders about what might have been if some of these players had the chance to play in the same team.

Due to the success of bringing home two league titles and two promotions, many of these names hail from the latter half of the previous decade, a time that has created some of the happiest memories for County fans.

The best Stockport County XI since 2014

With all of these players still in the game at some level, it's fun to imagine how some of these link-ups on the pitch would play out.

The players have been arranged into a 4-3-3 formation, which has made it necessary to ask one or two members of the squad to take up an improvised role so everyone can fit in.

Here's the best XI that we came up with...

Stockport County best XI of the last decade Position Player GK Ben Hinchliffe RB Sam Minihan CB Fraser Horsfall CB Ash Palmer LB Scott Duxbury CM Will Collar CM Ryan Croasdale CAM Matty Warburton RW Macauley Southam-Hales ST Paddy Madden LW Louie Barry

GK: Ben Hinchliffe

Who else? County's no.1 has been trusted between the sticks since he joined in 2016 and has made more appearances than any other goalkeeper in County's history.

Joining originally when the Hatters were competing in the National League North, Ben Hinchliffe has shown he's accustomed to adapting to any challenge put in front of him, and has grown into the league at each step up.

More than any other position in this team, the man between the sticks needs no debate.

RB: Sam Minihan

To have Sam Minihan on the pitch was to have the passion of every fan, the boundless energy of an athlete and the composure of a professional footballer, all balled into one.

Though there may be others of a higher technical standard that have missed out on this team, Minihan is an extremely capable footballer himself, shuttling up and down the right flank until he's told to stop.

When the going gets tough, sometimes you need a Minihan in your team to see a game through.

CB: Fraser Horsfall

Few have been as capable in the centre of defence as Fraser Horsfall.

Dominant in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet and possessing of all the leadership experience necessary to see his team through any challenge, he's not only a class act himself, but makes any defensive partner next to him more comfortable and enables them to play their best football.

CB: Ash Palmer

As his famous chant tells you, Ashley Palmer will head anything that comes within touching distance of him and there's nothing that anybody can do about it.

Between him and Horsfall, any opposition would be best served keeping the ball on the deck if they want to have any chance of getting around these two.

Arguably two of County's best defenders in recent years, the though of them next to each other would bring Hatters fans calm in any scenario.

LB: Scott Duxbury

Perhaps not always given the flowers he deserves, due mainly to his shock move to AFC Fylde after winning the National League North with County, which left some controversy as the club announced he hadn't turned up to a contract signing before his departure.

However, with that now firmly in the past, his contributions during that season, starting 33 times at left-back and providing both defensive cover and route out to the forwards. He'd also work well back alongside Palmer and Minihan in a defensive unit that clearly knows how to work in harmony.

CM: Will Collar

Powerful runs from deep, late arrivals into the box and a tireless work ethic are what defines Will Collar, alongside a creative streak that makes him the complete midfielder and almost unstoppable on his day.

His haul last season, 10 goals and six assists from midfield, had many believing that he was set for move to a higher division, but the County faithful have been treated to another season of the 27-year-old in the middle of the park, when he's managed to stay free from injury.

He's a nailed on starter for this XI as Collar brings everything you want from a central midfielder.

CM: Ryan Croasdale

With a relatively attack-minded midfield, this team needs a destroyer to sit in front of the back four and prevent too many opposition moves seeping through.

Paul Turnbull and Jordan Keane are also great candidates for this role, but Ryan Croasdale gets the nod for the way he has adapted to League Two life, and shown that he can handle any number of attacking threats from opposition sides while remaining disciplined in his assigned role.

CAM: Matty Warburton

An icon of the National League North winning side, he was that team's talisman from the no.10 role, fashioning chances from nothing and twisting opposition defenders with his intricate command of the ball.

In that season, he notched 18 goals, predominately from midfield. Having such a dangerous goal threat in behind the front three that is to come would cause headaches for a lot of defences.

RW: Macauley Southam-Hales

Macauley Southam-Hales is more traditionally found at right-back or right wing-back, but most Hatters fans will tell you he's more than capable of playing further up the field.

The ability to beat a man, whip in a pinpoint cross and use his electrifying pace to start or carry out a counter-attack makes him a handful for defenders, and a consistent assist provider.

He's also an accomplished set-piece taker and, much like Minihan, carries the passion of a fan into everything he does. Whichever left-sided players come up against these two better hope they've built up some strong stamina in the gym.

ST: Paddy Madden

Leading the line for this team has to be the indomitable Paddy Madden, scorer of the most important goals in the most important games. He never stops running, leading from the front and ensuring opposition defenders never get too comfortable on the ball.

He's a clinical finisher, who only needs half a sight of the net to produce a goal and his experienced positioning means that he often finds himself in the right place at the right time.

Both him and Warburton would be comfortable switching positions, so the rotations on offer could cause no end of bother for the opposing centre-backs.

LW: Louie Barry

It feels slightly criminal to include a loan player, and definitely breaches the 'never fall in love with a loan player' mantra, but after seeing what he can do to League Two defences in a County shirt this season, there seems few better candidates to attack from the left than Louie Barry.

His close control, ingenuity to beat defenders, rapid acceleration and instinct to rush to the byline in search of cutbacks makes him the goal threat that all at Edgeley Park saw him be.

Barry seems destined for higher echelons in the near future, but the rules must be broken to shoehorn his attacking threat into this side.