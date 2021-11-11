‘The best solution to the problem’ – Ipswich Town make January transfer call: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town forward James Norwood has been made available for transfer in January, according to EADT.

The experienced striker is said to be currently training with the U23s and now looks likely to depart in the upcoming window after some of his off-field behaviour disappointed the club hierarchy.

But is that the right decision?

Our writers share their thoughts…

Charlie Gregory

James Norwood leaving Ipswich is a shame but could be the best outcome for both parties.

He isn’t going to get any gametime for the Tractor Boys now and the forward is a player who could certainly thrive given the chance elsewhere.

He’s proven over the course of his career that he can be a threat in attack for any team at this level and for him to be wasting away in the reserves is a waste of his talent and potential in League One.

For the player, there will be no shortage of suitors if he is available. For the club, it frees up some space for another recruit or two in the winter window.

Jordan Rushworth

James Norwood’s time at Ipswich Town has not gone the way that it was hoped when he arrived off the back of an excellent campaign with Tranmere Rovers. It did look like a major coup for the Tractor Boys when they signed him ahead of Championship sides, but he has not made as big of an impact as it was thought.

Norwood is undoubtedly a player that can and will score goals if given chances and kept fully fit. However, at Ipswich, he has been affected by injury and off-field issues and it does not seem there is any way back for him now that he has been transfer listed.

A January exit is the right move for all concerned because Norwood was not going to establish himself ahead of Macauley Bonne or Joe Pigott, and he needs a move to another club where he can get more chances to start.

It is a case of cutting ties being the best solution to the problem because Ipswich need all of their players pulling in the same direction if they are to make it into the top-six. Therefore, having a player who is clearly not wanted on the books is not going to help the spirit around the training ground.

Sam Rourke

It’s a real shame it’s not worked out for James Norwood this season at Ipswich Town.

The 31-year-old has finished as the club’s top scorer in the last two seasons and has proven if given consistent game-time that he can find the back of the net within the third tier.

Though, his first-team opportunities are sparse at the minute with Maucauley Bonne in fine form for the Tractorboys whilst Joe Pigott is a more than adequate option to have up-front in League One.

With his contract expiring in the summer, this may well be best for all parties involved for Norwood to find pastures new in the new year, as he is reaching the latter years of his career and will want to be playing first-team football on a consistent basis.

It’s seems evident that he’s keen to fight for his place at Portman Road but you do feel a fresh start elsewhere where he will be viewed as a club’s main striker will surely be the best solution here.