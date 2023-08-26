Highlights Rotherham United have experienced both highs and lows since 2000, with promotions and relegations affecting their position in English football.

The team has had notable players throughout the years, including goalkeeper Mike Pollitt, right-back James Tavernier, and defenders Kari Arnason, Martin McIntosh, and Paul Hurst.

The midfield has seen contributions from Lee Frecklington and Dan Barlaser, while Ben Pringle and forwards Mark Robins and Alan Lee have also made significant impacts for the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since the year 2000, Rotherham United have experienced some highs but also some very bad lows.

The Millers started that period with back-to-back promotions up to the second tier of English football, but after four seasons in the Championship, they dropped back down to League One and eventually into League Two again for six years.

They've had financial issues and had to depart their long-term home at Millmoor, in that time, but since 2014, the future has been a lot brighter for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Despite yo-yoing between League One and the Championship, Rotherham are now prospering - but who has made it into their best team since the year 2000? FLW's United fan pundit Tom Eyre has given us his selections for the club's best starting 11 in that time...

GK - Mike Pollitt

Despite only being 26 years of age when he arrived for the first time at Rotherham in 1998, Pollitt had already been well-travelled and had been on the books of 11 different clubs, whether that be permanently or on loan.

Pollitt's time at the Millers was split into two with a brief stint at Chesterfield in the 2000-01 season in-between, but it was upon his return to Millmoor in 2001 where he became a top Championship-level stopper.

He appeared 267 times in league action for United and kept 77 clean sheets, and when Rotherham were relegated in 2005, he stayed in the second tier with Wigan Athletic, where he ended up ending his career as a backup stopper at the DW Stadium.

RB - James Tavernier

When a young player with Newcastle United, Tavernier went on multiple loan spells away from the Magpies, with the last of those coming with Rotherham in 2013-14.

The right-back scored five times and notched six assists in 31 matches for the Millers and was part of their League One play-off winning side, and he, of course, has gone on to bigger and better things in recent years with Scottish giants Rangers, where he has become a free-scoring right back with 75 goals in his last five seasons for the Gers.

CB - Kari Arnason

Steve Evans needed to add some defensive steel to his Rotherham side in League Two in 2012, and at the time Arnason was a coup for the standard, having played in Scotland for Aberdeen the season prior.

The 90-cap Iceland international was a part of the Millers' back-to-back promotion-winning side and was a regular in the Championship too, with 43 appearances in 2014-15, but he opted to move back to his birth country, Sweden, in 2015 with Malmo in a move that made a lot of sense - he still went down though as one of the best defenders in the 21st century for Rotherham.

CB - Martin McIntosh

Scottish stalwart McIntosh arrived in 2001 from Hibernian, initially on loan, before making the move to Millmoor a permanent one.

United paid £125,000 for his services and McIntosh gave the club their moneys worth, being a big part of their defence in their four years in the Championship, and he captained the club regularly.

16 goals from his position of centre-back in 122 appearances was a good record, but he was released in 2005 when they were relegated to League One - that doesn't stop McIntosh, though, from being one of the club's most revered defenders.

LB - Paul Hurst

Rotherham's Championship team from 2001 to 2005 on the most part was a solid one, and a regular starter in that period at left-back was Hurst.

Hurst played over 400 times in league action in his career for the Millers, with the only other club he played for being Burton Albion on loan in 2008 - following his retirement he has had a semi-successful managerial career and is currently with Grimsby Town in League Two.

RM - Chris Sedgwick

Having come through the Rotherham academy, Sedgwick was another regular starter in the club's Championship side in the four-year period in the early 2000s.

Sedgwick was an engine down the right flank and was a decent crosser, and it wasn't a surprise to see him move on to a club challenging for promotion in Preston North End in November 2004.

He played 245 times in league action for the Millers, and whilst only scoring 16 goals, he was still an effective winger in a 4-4-2 for the Millers.

CM - Lee Frecklington

Having moved on loan from Peterborough in 2012, Frecklington ended up signing permanently for Rotherham and had a great career with the club.

Frecklington scored 13 times from midfield in all competitions in 2013-14 as the Millers were promoted to the Championship, but niggling injuries thereafter meant he wasn't always starting in the second tier of English football.

Nevertheless, Frecklington's tireless contributions from the engine room put him as one of the best midfielders for the club in the 21st century.

CM - Dan Barlaser

When talking about passing ability and crossing from set-pieces, Barlaser has to go down as one of the best in recent times for Rotherham.

Snapped up from Newcastle United in 2020 after a successful loan stint, the midfielder was impressive in both the Championship and League One, scoring nine times in the latter in the 2021-22 season.

Barlaser's performances did not go unnoticed though, as he earned a move to Middlesbrough back in January instead of departing on a free this past summer.

LM - Ben Pringle

The grass isn't always greener when departing Rotherham for bigger things as Pringle's career shows since his 2015 exit, but he certainly provided some big moments for the Millers.

Signed from Derby in 2011, the left-sided player starred for United in their promotion from League Two in 2012-13 and the following season he was a big part of their second consecutive promotion, providing seven assists in 40 matches.

That led to a move to Fulham in 2015 and a year later he headed to Preston North End, although by 2018 he was making lower league loan moves and he is now currently at Altrincham in the National League - his contributions at the New York Stadium though were very much appreciated.

ST - Mark Robins

Robins was a promising striker once upon a time for the likes of Man United and Norwich City, but having moved abroad after that and returning to England with Walsall, he landed at Rotherham in 2000.

He scored 24 times in his debut season with the Millers as they were promoted to the Championship (First Division) and followed that up with 15 goals in the second tier in 2001-02.

Robins did eventually fall out of favour at United but his impact for two seasons was undeniable.

ST - Alan Lee

After 15 goalless appearances for Burnley, Lee moved to Rotherham in 2000, and in his three years with the club he was the big target man that was needed at the top end of the pitch.

Lee scored 13 goals in a promotion-winning 2000-01 season from League One and then followed it up with nine strikes in the second tier of English football in 2001-02.

Finding the back of the net 15 times in the 2002-03 season, Lee eventually moved on to Cardiff City in August 2003 and remained a solid Championship outlet for the rest of his career, as well as picking up 10 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team.