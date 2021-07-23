The best Reading FC XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Although their fortunes in recent times haven’t been as kind to them, the last 15 years in their history have been successful with two promotions, two play-off finals and an FA Cup semi-final.

Their 2005/06 campaign will live long in the memory of everyone who was present to see it, with the club winning a total of 106 points, scoring 99 goals and conceding just 32.

And they followed this remarkable season with another one by finishing eighth in the Premier League, an amazing achievement despite not being able to follow up on it.

However, their relegation in 2008 allowed the Royals to push for promotion once again and after play-off heartbreak in 2011, were promoted the following year.

Between 2006 and 2012 and even since then, Reading have seen some remarkable players of all nationalities perform well at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But for this gallery, we’re focusing on Berkshire side’s home nation and selecting the best Reading XI from the past fifteen years, containing only English players.

Do you agree with all these picks?