The best QPR XI so far this season according to ratings

The 2019/20 season has been a positive one for Queens Park Rangers with the team making progress under Mark Warburton.

The former Brentford boss has embraced a group of promising youth players at the club and while it has not been all plain sailing, they seem to be coming strong as the season nears its climax.

The performances of Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel have been particularly impressive, while moves for Yoann Barbet, Dom Ball, Geoff Cameron and Marc Pugh have proven to be astute.

With nine matches to play the R’s sit 13th in the table and are just six points adrift of the playoff spots, with a relatively favourable fixture list ahead of them.

Here, we look at the best QPR starting 11 of the season so far, based on WhoScored ratings.

Liam Kelly usurped Joe Lumley as the R’s number one earlier this season and he is ahead in WhoScored rating too.

In defence, Ryan Manning and Grant Hall have been regulars while Yoann Barbet has been outstanding when fit. However, Angel Rangel gets the nod over Todd Kane.

In midfield, Cameron and Luke Amos edge out February player of the month Ball, while Eze, Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair are positioned behind the striker as expected.

Finally, with Nahki Wells departing for Bristol City in January, Jordan Hugill is up front.