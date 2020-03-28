The best QPR XI since the Millennium – wingers

On to the wingers, and Queens Park Rangers have got a few candidates for the team of the millennium.

Since 2000, QPR have only spent three seasons in the Premier League, but that’s not to say they’ve not had their fair share of Premier League quality players. Here we take a look at four ex-QPR wingers for the team of the millennium – who’s getting your vote?

Akos Buzsaky

Another prolific member of the 2011 title-winning side, Buzsaky was a beloved winger in his five seasons with the club. The ex-Porto man joined on-loan in 2007 and was an instant-hit – so much so that the club made his stay permanent mid-way through his loan spell.

He made 94 appearances for the R’s and scored 21 goals for the club – 10 of which coming in the 2009/10 Championship campaign. A highly-creative wide midfielder who wasn’t blessed with much pace, but was blessed with a wicked right foot.

Gareth Ainsworth

Ainsworth had a fine career in the Football League, and it was at QPR where he enjoyed his best years. He played 152 times for the club between 2003 and 2010 and scored 21 goals in all competitions.

He was a mainstay in the side through several different managers, and through all the boardroom controversy too. But injury blighted his last couple of seasons with the club, before joining Wycombe in 2009, and becoming their manager in 2012.

A man who was a hit at Loftus Road, and many would’ve liked to see him take the vacant job last summer.

Lee Cook

Understated is a phrase that gets banded around in football, but it applies to Cook more than most. He was a quiet player who sat comfortably out on the left-wing, and in four separate spells at the club he made over 200 appearances.

The now 37-year-old had something of a nomadic career, but it was with QPR where he often found refuge, and enjoyed the best times of his career.

Cook was never the most physical or outlandish winger, but a typically technical left-footer, and one who’ll long have a place in QPR fans’ hearts.

Junior Hoilett

How Hoilett is still in his 20s is astonishing. The Canadian broke onto the Premier League scene with Blackburn in 2009 and he’s been on in the fore ever since.

He quickly rose to fame in the top-flight for his curling goals and startling speed, and QPR got a good deal when they snapped him up in 2012 following a tribunal with Blackburn Rovers.

The now 29-year-old Cardiff City man spent four seasons with QPR – two in the top-flight and two in the Championship – making 122 appearances and scoring 13.

Though there’s players on this list who achieved greater things with the club than Hoilett, he was still part of the 2014 promotion-winning side, and one of the most technically gifted player’s to play for the club in modern times.

Who's your QPR winger of the millennium?

