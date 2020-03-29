The best QPR XI since the Millennium – strikers

Some of the game’s most natural strikers have represented Queens Park Rangers.

Since the turn of the millennium, QPR have had more ups and downs than most, but they’ve boasted some fine finishers in that time too. Here we take a look at QPR’s four best strikers since the millennium – who gets your vote?

Kevin Gallen

The Hammersmith man played over 350 times in the league for QPR, in two spells between 1994 and 2007. He was a typically old school striker who was robust, and ruthless in-front of goal – he scored 97 goals for the club, making him the 6th highest-scorer for QPR.

His career was somewhat nomadic, but it was in his native West London where he enjoyed the best spells of his career. Off the pitch he comes across as a very likeable guy, and he was quite a memorable player on it as well.

Heidar Helguson

Another travelled striker, Helguson spent four years at QPR from 2008 to 2012. It was his final two seasons though – the promotion-winning 2010/11 season and the following in the Premier League where he really established himself with the fans.

‘The Iceman’ was as cool as they came and he scored 13 in the title-winning Championship season, and eight for QPR in the top-flight – never the most recognised goal-scorer, but Helguson was more of a target man, and his influence on the team was much more than just goals.

Jamie Mackie

Much like his Icelandic predecessor, Mackie’s goals weren’t the reason he was such a mainstay in the side, but his overall work-rate, and the impact he had on the team.

The now 34-year-old is currently playing for Oxford United but it’s his time with QPR which he’s best remembered for – he made 151 appearance in two spells at the club between 2010 and 2018, scoring 24 goals and becoming a firm fan favourite.

He wasn’t an out-and-out striker, but scored plenty of memorable goals, and is a well-worthy candidate on this list.

Charlie Austin

If Helguson and Mackie weren’t the most natural of finishers, then Austin was. The fact that he scored 18 Premier League goals as QPR finished bottom of the 2014/15 season is one of the most overlooked stats in football.

He was knocking on the England door at one stage but now the West Brom man is a bit of a bench-warmer. The 30-year-old has had his struggles with injury but he still shows West Brom fans what he’s capable of, and still proves his worth in the Championship.

Austin scored 48 in 89 for QPR. He was a shining light through some dark times for the club, and as far as natural finishers go, Austin in his prime was right up there with some of the best to have played in the Premier League.

Who's your QPR striker of the millennium?

