The best QPR XI since the Millennium – centre-backs

Queens Park Rangers have played host to some fine centre-backs over the past 20 years.

QPR have always had a centre-back who’s a leader, one who embodies the club and puts his head on the head line. We’ve picked out the four best QPR centre-backs since the millennium – who gets your vote?

Clint Hill

Mr QPR himself will always have a spot secured on this list. Hill made 185 appearances for QPR between 2010 and 2016, winning the league in 2011 and the play-off final in 2014.

He’s since hung up his boots after spells with Rangers and Carlisle United and now aged 41, he can look back on an illustrious 20 years career in football, but his time at QPR was his most defining.

Rarely does a player embody so much of the club – Hill lived and breathed QPR during his time with the club, and he would’ve done anything for the badge.

Nedum Onuoha

Onuoha, or ‘the chief’ as he was known at QPR, made 224 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2018. He was a highly-regarded youngster with Manchester City and the England U21 side, but found himself reuniting with ex-City boss Mark Hughes at QPR in January 2012.

His best asset was his speed. A lot of centre-backs would get burned in foot races with most Premier League and Championship strikers, but Onuoha had the speed and strength to match.

Technicality was never his strong suit, but he was another ‘heart on the line’ type defender, well worthy of a place on this list.

Kaspars Gorkss

Kaspars Gorkss, alongside Fitz Hall, was the centre-back pairing that saw QPR to promotion in 2011. Both were quality players for the club, that seasons especially, but Gorkss had a bit more something about him.

The Latvian, who now works as the President of the Latvian Football Association, played 124 games in only three seasons for the club, scoring six goals.

He was quickly hailed by fans as a quality, all-round centre-back. He was a keen ball player, maybe more so than the other players on this list, and he scored some important goals – an underrated player for QPR.

Richard Dunne

In ten years with Manchester City, Richard Dunne played 352 times for the club – the bulk of them in the Premier League. Dunne was a notoriously slow centre-back but, much like a John Terry type-player, Dunne was so vastly experienced for his age that he didn’t need a lot of it.

He could read the game better than most and in his two seasons at QPR, from 2013 to 2015, he was a pleasant surprise for fans. Few expected much from an ageing Dunne but he played almost every league game in the 2013/14 promotion season, and proved a formidable force in the Premier League too.

Who's your best QPR centre-back of the millennium?

