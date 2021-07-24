The best QPR XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

QPR have had a strong off-season in the transfer market and Mark Warburton’s side should have plenty of cause for optimism heading into the new campaign.

The Rs enjoyed a fine second half of the season last term and they should be heading into the new season full of belief and confidence as a result.

QPR have brought in the likes of Jordy De Wijs, Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne, and Jordan Archer and all of those seem like exactly the right additions to make to the squad.

For the first time in many seasons, QPR fans will be thinking there is a genuine chance that they could actually challenge for promotion from the Championship next term. If they can do that it would be an excellent campaign for them considering they have been well adrift of that in recent years.

While we wait to see what happens with the Rs next term, we have put together a starting line-up of the best English players to have featured for QPR in the last 15 years with a 4-4-2 formation selected…