The best Preston North End XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

In the last 15 years, Preston North End have had their fair share of ups and downs as they’ve flirted with both promotion and relegation from the Championship, whilst also spending a stint in League One.

Around this time 15 years ago, the Lilywhites were just coming off the back of a two-legged Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United – Billy Davies had departed to Derby County but the short-term future under Paul Simpson looked bright.

His tenure didn’t last long though and whilst Alan Irvine guided PNE into the play-offs in 2009, he only lasted two years in the dugout as well.

North End were relegated to League One in 2011 after 11 years in the Championship and it took them four seasons to get back into the second tier, with Simon Grayson and then Alex Neil consolidating them at the level once again.

In that whole time period North End’s squads have mainly been made up of English players – here is a line-up of perhaps the best 11 to play for the club in the last 15 years. Disagree? Let us know who you’d change if so!