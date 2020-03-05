‘The best possible move’ – Birmingham’s Bellingham linked with multi-million pound deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have agreed personal terms with Birmingham City for starlet Jude Bellingham, according to a report published in the print version of Sport Bild (March 4th).

With personal terms already agreed upon, Sport Bild expects that Dortmund will have to pay in the region of €35 million to sign Bellingham from the Blues, that would make Bellingham a new club record transfer, with the Black and Yellows having previously paid €30.5 million for Mats Hummels in the summer of 2015.

So would a Bellingham move to Dortmund be good for the youngster’s development and good business for the Blues?

We discuss………

Louie Chandler

“I think this would be the best possible move for Bellingham – moving abroad that is, it does not necessarily have to be to Dortmund.

“Jadon Sancho has emphatically shown in Germany that it can do young English talent a world of good, predominantly getting out from under the microscope of the British press and pundits.

“Considering he is still only 16, I also think that sticking with Birmingham for another year or two would be smart as well – although there is no way that the Blues are going to be turning down some of the fees flying around.

“Contrary to many opinions, I also don’t think a move to United would be bad for him either, considering Soljskaer’s willingness to trust young players.

“But would it be better for him than a move to Dortmund? I don’t think so. Playing regular football in one of the most exciting teams in the world will do his career more good than any other move.”

Dean Cooke

“Now this is a really interesting bit of business if it comes to fruition. Dortmund are a massive club in world football, but due to their reputation in bringing through young players, this could and very much would be a career-changing move for Bellingham.

“He’s got the talent, and at just 16-years-old, it’s evident that he’s going to go on and have a big career in the game. There’d be no better club to go to than Dortmund to start up his career.

“They did the same with Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and most recently Erling Harland. The motto, ‘we don’t buy superstars, we make them’ is a key part of the tradition of the club and Bellingham would be a perfect acquisition.

“Regarding the price, Birmingham aren’t going to get much more if he does decide to leave this season. £35 million is a huge amount for the club, although you do wonder what that sum might turn into if he stayed around a bit longer.”

Phil Spencer

“This could be an outstanding deal for all parties involved.

“First of all, this is a great move for Dortmund.

“To sign one of the hottest new prospects in the country at search an early stage of his career is a real coup.

“The hope from their point of view will be to help him reach his potential and sell him on for a substantial profit.

“It will also give Bellingham the chance to play at a club who have a proven track record in giving young players a chance and allow him to experience European football at the highest level.

“A £35million sum may seem like a lot for a16-year-old, but you can guarantee that it will seem like good value in two or three years.

“For the Blues in their situation it is also a good sum that can be reinvested over the next few years – however they’ll surely be pushing to insert a substantial sell-on clause into the deal.”