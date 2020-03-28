The best Portsmouth XI since the Millennium – wingers

Portsmouth have had some memorable wingers over the past 20 years.

In fact, it’s been a memorable couple of decades for Pompey fans as a whole – there’s been trophies, promotions, relegation parties and everything in between. Here we take a look at four of the club’s best winger since the turn of the millennium – who’s got your vote?

Steve Stone

The last of the ‘old school’ wingers – Stone seemed to be around for an age. He made a name for himself with Nottingham Forest, breaking through in the late 1980s, but it wasn’t until 2002 when he joined Portsmouth.

He spent three seasons at the club as he neared the end of his playing career, helping the side to the Division One title in his first season on-loan at Fratton Park.

Stone signed permanently soon after, and went on to make 68 league appearances for the Portsmouth, scoring eight goals.

Matty Taylor

An undeniable Pompey legend, Taylor made 203 appearances for the club between 2002 and 2008. He was a friendly face who often produced the – his goal v Everton in 2006 was a defining moment for him.

As a youngster, Taylor showed a lot of potential with Portsmouth, but he ultimately never reached the heights he promised too. From Fratton Park he went to Bolton, to West Ham and Burnley before hanging up his boots with Swindon Town last summer, aged 37.

Lomana LuaLua

An iconic name in football is LuaLua. The Congolese international was famed for his back-flip celebration, but he backed-up his acrobatics with a lot of top performances for Pompey.

He signed from Newcastle United in 2004 and would go on to make 87 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals. LuaLua was the man about Fratton Park during his three permanent seasons there, but his career post-Pompey never lived up to expectations.

The now 39-year-old has been on a nomadic journey since, with stints in Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Blackpool – believe it or not, he’s still playing today in the English Southern League Premier Division for Peterborough Sports.

John Utaka

A forward by nature, but a winger during most of his Fratton Park stay. Portsmouth was his only stint in England, and he spent four solid seasons there, playing 90 times in the league and scoring ten goals.

He was the man who set-up Nwankwo Kanu to score the winning goal in the 2008 FA Cup final, and he stayed with Portsmouth after their relegation into the Championship as well.

Now 38-years-old, Utaka has also enjoyed a widely travelled career, spending his time post-Portsmouth in the French and Egyptian leagues.

Four good wingers for Portsmouth then, but who was our favourite?

