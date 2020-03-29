The best Portsmouth XI since the Millennium – strikers

Of all the positions on the pitch, the striker department has been the most impressive for Portsmouth.

Since the millennium, Portsmouth have held some top strikers in their team, and strikers of all different varieties as well. Here we take a look at four of Portsmouth’s best strikers of the millennium – who’s got your vote?

Peter Crouch

How and why Crouch was only at Portsmouth for one season is bewildering, but even in his sole 2008/09 campaign at Fratton Park, the fans quickly grew to love him.

He netted 16 goals in all competitions before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur, and formed an infamous partnership with Jermain Defoe.

That season was of course his second stint with the club – he spent the 2001/02 season with Portsmouth, scoring 18 goals that time round as well.

Benjani Mwaruwari

After scoring one in 16 during his maiden 2005/06 season at Portsmouth, people expected him to move on without leaving much of a trace. But the Zimbabwean stuck with it and became a hugely important player for the club, scoring 12 goals in the 2007/08 season.

He got his well publicised move to Manchester City midway through that season, and missed out on lifting the FA Cup with Portsmouth. From an uninspiring spell at City he went to Sunderland, Blackburn and back to Portsmouth for a season before heading back to his native Africa.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Portsmouth quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 Who is this ex-Portsmouth player? Sylvain Distin Younes Kaboul Armand Traore Noe Pamarot

Jermain Defoe

Few English strikers, let alone Portsmouth ones were as prolific as Defoe. One of the most natural finishers the game has seen in modern times has been there and done it all, and in two fleeting seasons at Fratton Park he scored 17 goals in 36 games.

He scored goals wherever he went and is still doing so today for Rangers, but Pompey fans will hold only fond memories of the Englishman. Under Harry Redknapp, Defoe was as prolific as he ever was in the Premier League.

After that FA Cup win, Portsmouth’s star players all seemed to depart at once – Defoe left for Spurs midway through the 2008/09 season, and in his first full-season back at the club scored 18 Premier League goals.

Nwankwo Kanu

The friendliest face of them all, people forget how illustrious a player Kanu was in his heyday – the Nigerian won the Champions League, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, the Premier League twice, the FA Cup three times, won an Olympic Gold Medal with Nigeria and was voted African Football of the Year twice.

He did though have a reputation as something of a clumsy striker, especially come the time of his 2006 arrival at Portsmouth. Nevertheless, as clumsy as he could be, the man scored goals – he scored 28 in six seasons at the club, including the winner in the 2008 FA Cup final.

So four quality strikers who’ve all represented Portsmouth this century, but who are you voting for your team of the millennium?

Who's your Portsmouth striker of the millennium?

Peter Crouch Vote Benjani Vote Jermain Defoe Vote Nwankwo Kanu Vote