The best Portsmouth XI since the Millennium – centre-midfielders

Since the turn of the millennium, Portsmouth have played host to some of the Premier League’s most technically gifted players.

It’s been a roller-coaster 20 years for Pompey, thwart with ups and downs, but fans have a lot of good memories of the ‘glory days’ of not so long ago.

Here we take a look at four of the best central midfielders who’ve played for Portsmouth since the turn of the millennium – who’s getting your vote?

Patrik Berger

Berger represented the likes of Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Portsmouth is widely illustrious and travelled career.

The Czech won major honours in every country he played in and by the time of his Fratton Park arrival in 2003, he was a respected Premier League player.

A classy midfield player with a range of passing and goals in his locker – he played 60 times for Portsmouth in two seasons at the club, scoring eight goals before heading for Villa in 2005.

Pedro Mendes

A name that football’s forgotten. Mendes, now 41-years-old, scored some of the best ranged goals that the Premier League has ever seen – the Portuguese represented all of Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Rangers and Sporting CP in another well-travelled and decorated career.

He made 65 appearances for Pompey from 2005 to 2008, scoring five goals. He was much like Wolves’ Ruben Neves of today – a really classy midfielder with the often spectacular in his right foot.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Portsmouth quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 Who is this ex-Portsmouth player? Sylvain Distin Younes Kaboul Armand Traore Noe Pamarot

Niko Kranjcar

The Croat was one of the most natural, technically gifted midfielders that the Premier League has seen, let alone Portsmouth. He joined the club from Hadjuk Split in 2006, kick-starting a healthy relationship with both English football and then Pompey boss Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp loved this guy more than most, and took him with him wherever he went – Kranjcar won the FA Cup with Redknapp’s Portsmouth, and Championship promotion in his QPR side of 2014.

Now 35-years-old, Kranjcar bowed out of football in 2018 with Rangers, but can look back at a defining career which saw him make 98 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring 12 goals.

Sulley Muntari

Another member of the 2008 FA Cup side, and a man who went on the lift the Champions League trophy with Inter Milan only two seasons later.

He was signed ahead of the 2007/08 season for a record-fee and would spend just the one at Fratton Park, before he was snapped up by Inter.

His quality was evident from the start – a ‘nasty’ midfielder who’d really get in opposition faces, but one who was also a really rounded midfielder.

A decorated player for both club and his native Ghana, Portsmouth fans would’ve loved to see a lot more of Muntari, but he went onto bigger and better things in a respectable footballing career.

Who's your Portsmouth centre-midfielder of the millennium?

Patrik Berger Vote Pedro Mendes Vote Niko Kranjcar Vote Sulley Muntari Vote