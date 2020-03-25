The best Plymouth Argyle XI since the millennium – goalkeepers

It is safe to say that there have been significant ups and downs for Plymouth Argyle since the turn of the millennium.

The club achieved two promotions in three years at the start of the 2000’s, which saw them compete in the Championship for a total of five seasons. Those could be regarded as the recent glory years at Home Park, as Plymouth established themselves as a mid-table Championship side.

However, they succumbed to the drop from the 2nd tier in 2010, the first of back-to-back relegations. Administration in March 2011 meant that the club took a points deduction, which saw the side drop further down to League Two.

More difficult seasons followed, before the club went on the up – the side achieved their first promotion in 13 seasons in 2017.

However, last season proved to be another bump in the road, as the Pilgrims were relegated back to the fourth tier once more after two seasons in League One. Bouncing straight back up this term is the aim.

From legends like Graham Carey and Scott Sinclair to the current stars in Antoni Sarcevic, Plymouth have overseen a host of quality players grace the Home Park turf in recent times, and in a new series, we take a look at the best Argyle XI to play for the club since the turn of the millennium.

We start with the goalkeepers as we look at the FOUR contenders to make it into our side…

Romain Larrieu

The Frenchman will surely go into Plymouth Argyle folklore, after his twelve seasons of service at Home Park between 2000 and 2012, in which he went on to make a total of 318 appearances for the Pilgrims.

He arrived at Plymouth on trial after spending his early career at Montpellier in his native France, then becoming a key member of the side that won two promotions in three seasons between 2001 and 2004.

Larrieu won player of the season back in 2008-09, and was recently voted as Plymouth’s best ever goalkeeper by Argyle fans in 2019.

Luke McCormick

McCormick made a total of 347 appearances for Argyle over two separate spells, and will also go down as one of the best Plymouth goalkeepers in their history.

He came through the Plymouth academy, and spent the next seven years of his career vying for the No. 1 jersey with Larrieu.

He returned to the club back in 2013, and was the side’s No. 1 for the next four seasons, helping the club to achieve promotion from League Two in 2017.

Remi Matthews

Matthews, who is currently at Bolton Wanderers, is regarded as a cult hero at Plymouth Argyle. He was at Home Park between October 2017 and May 2018 on loan from then parent club Norwich City.

He arrived at a time when all three Plymouth stoppers were out injured, but proved himself in his first start, as he kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon – Argyle’s first victory in 15 at the time.

He returned on loan in December after going back to Norwich to undergo treatment for an injury, and stayed until the end of the season, making a total of 26 appearances for the Pligrims.

David Stockdale

Stockdale joined Plymouth on loan in January 2010, and immediately assumed No.1 goalkeeper responsibilities ahead of Romain Larrieu.

Initially joining on a one-month loan move, a string on impressive performances for the Pilgrims in the Championship saw it extended to three months.

During his time in Devon, Stockdale made 21 appearances in total, keeping three clean sheets.

