Plymouth Argyle are back playing football in the second tier of English football for the first time in over a decade in 2023/24.

A number of hugely influential names have helped them get there, with some still plying their trade in green and white.

It has been a hugely transformative period of time as the memories of administration are still rife in the minds of the supporters.

How times have changed, from the club close to going out of existence, to the point now where they're now regularly going toe-to-toe with previous Premier League clubs. Not to mention also that two players were bought for record-breaking seven-figure sums in the summer of 2023.

The best Plymouth Argyle XI of the last 10 years

Here is an XI of the best Plymouth Argyle players from the last 10 years of action, in the eyes of Football League World, as we aim to build an ultimate team from the last decade.

GK - Michael Cooper

Starting in goal, we have one of the current Argyle players in between the sticks.

Luke McCormick has had three separate spells with the club since 2000, so he is deserving of a mention, but his off-the-field controversy as well as the future ahead of Michael Cooper give the nod to the academy graduate.

Cooper made his league debut in the 2017/18 campaign and the Exeter-born shot-stopper has gone on to make over 150 appearances in all competitions.

LB - Gary Sawyer

Talking of Exeter, and full-back Gary Sawyer actually had an unlikely year on loan at the Grecians during his first Argyle spell.

He returned to the green half of Devon for a second time in 2015, and he was promoted out of League Two with Argyle on two occasions.

Not only did Sawyer regularly captain the side, but since retiring, he has been kept on in an ambassadorial role.

CB - Sonny Bradley

Towering centre-half Sonny Bradley was only at Home Park for a couple of seasons but he managed to be hugely influential in that period.

The current Derby County man was in the EFL Team of the Season for 2016/17, appearing in 44 of the 46 league games.

Bradley was most certainly a threat in both boxes, shutting down opposition strikers at one end whilst scoring seven goals at the other in 16/17.

CB - Curtis Nelson

A current teammate of Sonny Bradley at Pride Park partners him at the heart of defence in this Plymouth Argyle XI.

Curtis Nelson was in the club’s academy briefly before then breaking into the first team.

He played 35 times for Argyle in League One and 176 times in League Two, and whilst a decent chunk of these games came over a decade ago, his contributions from 2014 onwards were still hugely influential for the Greens.

RB - Joe Edwards

The second of four men from 2022/23 is the Argyle captain, Joe Edwards.

Nobody could have guessed that Ryan Lowe’s first signing in charge of the club, a free transfer from Walsall, would be this effective.

Captaining the side is a trend on the list that several others follow, but none have matched the levels of success that Edwards has whilst wearing the armband.

CM - David Fox

Moving up into the midfield and former Norwich City man David Fox was another signing of whom there were mixed expectations.

He swiftly became a fan favourite at Home Park and has promotion out of League Two on his record to show for it.

Fox was by no means a flashy player or anything of the sort but he was always effective and kept the team ticking over in the middle of the park.

CM - Antoni Sarcevic

Antoni Sarcevic was also a part of the 2016/17 Argyle side that won promotion and he was actually still there in 2019 when they were relegated back down to the fourth tier.

Jordan Houghton can feel hard done by for not making the cut but Sarcevic's late arriving runs into the box saw him score some pivotal goals in the mold of the legendary Frank Lampard.

The midfielder left Argyle for Bolton Wanderers and is now playing for the high-flying Stockport County.

CAM - Graham Carey

Attackers tend to get the most favourable reviews when supporters are being reminiscent and none more so than the one and only Graham Carey.

The Irishman is one of the most brilliant players to have represented Argyle, his goals, assists and general flair regularly getting the Home Park faithful out of their seats.

107 goal contributions from 197 games is a remarkable return and it wasn't just the amount of goals that he scored but the quality of them as well, a thunderbolt in a cup defeat to Millwall coming to mind amongst many others.

Graham Carey's Plymouth Argyle statistics, as per Transfermarkt Competition Games Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played League One 86 20 24 17 1 7,481 League Two 85 25 31 8 0 7,143 FA Cup 10 3 1 3 0 930 EFL Trophy 8 1 0 1 0 520 EFL Cup 5 0 1 1 0 366 League Two (Play-Offs) 3 0 1 1 0 270

LW - Ruben Lameiras

Ruben Lameiras was, more often than not, played on the right wing, but he has to shift to the left just for the purpose of this XI.

At 29, he is now playing in his home country of Portugal, but he also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City before joining Argyle.

Some of the attention that Lameiras could otherwise have garnered was directed towards Carey, who was certainly the more influential of the two, but the supporters still look back fondly on watching the man in question either way.

RW - Morgan Whittaker

These last two players are the shining light in Argyle’s current attack, with Morgan Whittaker being the man of the moment in Devon.

The former Swansea City man scored nine goals and assisted seven in the lead-up to Christmas 2022, before then being recalled by the Welsh side.

He has been superb since returning to Home Park on a permanent basis and is surely on his way to the Premier League.

ST - Ryan Hardie

Whittaker’s partner in crime is, of course, the flying Scotsman himself, Ryan Hardie.

Namesake Ryan Brunt and Freddie Ladapo are both worthy of shoutouts, but Hardie’s longevity alone for Argyle earns him the starting spot.

21 goal contributions in 37 League One outings represented his best return for the club, and it is a wonder that he hasn't seen more attention from the national team boss Steve Clark during this prosperous period on the pitch.