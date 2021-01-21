‘The best player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one man’s showing against Boro

It was a frustrating Wednesday evening for Nottingham Forest, with Middlesbrough ending the Reds’ impressive unbeaten run of late.

The Reds entered this clash having gone without a defeat in their last seven games, but fell to a frustrating 2-1 loss to Boro on Wednesday.

Former Forest man Britt Assombalonga opened the scoring early on, pouncing onto Jonny Howson’s low cross and sweeping home from close-range.

The striker played a key role in Boro’s second goal shortly after half-time. He showed good hold-up play, before teeing up Marcus Tavernier who played in George Saville one-on-one. The midfielder made no mistake, coolly slotting beyond Brice Samba.

Loic Mbe Soh added a late consolation for the Reds, heading home Joe Lolley’s cross in stoppage time to give Forest a glimpse of hope.

But Yuri Ribeiro was shown a straight red card moments after, losing his cool and putting his head in Assombalonga’s face.

Mbe Soh has had to bide his time since arriving at the club from PSG, and on Wednesday, he came on as a late substitute for Ryan Yates.

The centre-half came on and played as a central midfielder, but his late run into the box and powerful header was a positive.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his cameo…

Mbe Soh has been the best player since he came on, can pass, can header, can tackle, played as DM for PSG youth as well as right back Get Him played as a DM here, we need a quality passing midfielder!! He could be the guy we need!! #nffc — Tuppa (@Tuppa44) January 20, 2021

You can see he’s got what it takes but Hughton won’t put him there he’ll always pick Yates — Lee (@TrickyLMC) January 20, 2021

The kid could do it, probs be better than what we have, id start him there in the cup and give it a shot, be we both know he will be benched — Tuppa (@Tuppa44) January 20, 2021

Done more in 5 mins (in CM) than Yates has all season — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) January 20, 2021

He almost seems like a marquinhos type, not the strongest cb but due to his technical ability and passing could make a better ball playing dm, something we have really missed since watson left — Isaac (@IsaacWNFFC) January 20, 2021

Better passing range than all our midfielders — Djs (@Dan78notts) January 20, 2021

Well done Mbe Soh. Top header from a top ball from Lolley. Didn’t think we’d score if we played for another four hours #nffc — CB (@Chris78901) January 20, 2021

Always said mbe soh would be a better option at cdm #nffc — NFFC1865 (@NFFC18652) January 20, 2021

Hoping soh gets a start in the cup, try him in midfield,I think he could do a job. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) January 21, 2021