Nottingham Forest

‘The best player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to one man’s showing against Boro

Published

3 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating Wednesday evening for Nottingham Forest, with Middlesbrough ending the Reds’ impressive unbeaten run of late.

The Reds entered this clash having gone without a defeat in their last seven games, but fell to a frustrating 2-1 loss to Boro on Wednesday.

Former Forest man Britt Assombalonga opened the scoring early on, pouncing onto Jonny Howson’s low cross and sweeping home from close-range.

The striker played a key role in Boro’s second goal shortly after half-time. He showed good hold-up play, before teeing up Marcus Tavernier who played in George Saville one-on-one. The midfielder made no mistake, coolly slotting beyond Brice Samba.

Loic Mbe Soh added a late consolation for the Reds, heading home Joe Lolley’s cross in stoppage time to give Forest a glimpse of hope.

But Yuri Ribeiro was shown a straight red card moments after, losing his cool and putting his head in Assombalonga’s face.

Mbe Soh has had to bide his time since arriving at the club from PSG, and on Wednesday, he came on as a late substitute for Ryan Yates.

The centre-half came on and played as a central midfielder, but his late run into the box and powerful header was a positive.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his cameo…


