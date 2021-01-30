‘The best player in our team by a mile’ – Many Swansea City fans react to performance of 29-year-old in Rotherham win

Swansea City continued their blistering form following a comprehensive victory at Rotherham United.

Conor Hourihane’s stunning opener, his second goal in three matches since joining on loan from Aston Villa earlier this month, put Steve Cooper’s team on course for another three points before Matt Grimes doubled their advantage just before the half-time.

Freddie Ladapo threatened a comeback for the Yorkshire outfit midway through the second-half, but substitute Jay Fulton rounded off an excellent Swans move with a sublime near-post finish to ensure the points would be heading back to South Wales.

The victory not only leaves Swansea in the automatic promotion places, but following Norwich’s goalless draw with Middlesbrough earlier on Saturday, Cooper’s team are now just four points adrift of the leaders.

Whilst the Swans are been in outstanding form for a while, epitomised by their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the January addition of Hourihane from Aston Villa has given their promotion bid a significant boost.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Liberty Stadium faithful reacted on Twitter to his display in the win at the New York Stadium:

Oh, man is it humming 🥳. Conor Hourihane gets a 2nd goal in 2 games since coming on loan. Jordan Morris gets on the field. And interestingly enough for the 2nd place Championship team, the 1st time Swansea has scored at least 3 this season (hasn't allowed 3 either) https://t.co/l3vAyeoLXA — Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) January 30, 2021

Havent seen a swansea side this good for a good few years now! Look strong in every department, hourihane different class! — Dean Norwood (@Noddy_08) January 30, 2021

Wat a signing in Hourihane. And the confidence in the swans is showing. Things can only get better as sang by D:Ream — Kevin Begley (@KevinKevbeg) January 30, 2021

Grimes is looking a different player with Hourihane in the team..Happy days. — Andy Williams (@scooterman79_1) January 30, 2021

Goals from different areas, important win after a point against Brentford. Quality finish and pirouette from Fulton, Hourihane raising Grimes’ level. 50 points, 2nd in the league, let’s be havin you Delia 🦢 — The Swan (@TheSwanPortal) January 30, 2021

I was a little concerned about Rotherham, as they started picking up steam. Not our best footballing display, but some absolute pearlers from Grimes and Hourihane. Well deserved 3 points. Next game is another huge test. — D8nnyJ (@D8nnyJ) January 30, 2021

Hourihane x Grimes, just all for that😍 — sarah (@sarahcodd1) January 30, 2021

Hourihane absolute class ♥️ — Scott Bamsey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SBamsey) January 30, 2021

Hourihane is world class — Matthew (9-10) (@SCFC_Matthew) January 30, 2021

Hourihane is class, the best player in our team by a mile — Jamie Schofield (@jamieskoffa99) January 30, 2021