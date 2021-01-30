Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘The best player in our team by a mile’ – Many Swansea City fans react to performance of 29-year-old in Rotherham win

Published

1 hour ago

on

Swansea City continued their blistering form following a comprehensive victory at Rotherham United. 

Conor Hourihane’s stunning opener, his second goal in three matches since joining on loan from Aston Villa earlier this month, put Steve Cooper’s team on course for another three points before Matt Grimes doubled their advantage just before the half-time.

Freddie Ladapo threatened a comeback for the Yorkshire outfit midway through the second-half, but substitute Jay Fulton rounded off an excellent Swans move with a sublime near-post finish to ensure the points would be heading back to South Wales.

7 of these 18 facts about Swansea City boss Steve Cooper are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18

Cooper was born in 1979?

The victory not only leaves Swansea in the automatic promotion places, but following Norwich’s goalless draw with Middlesbrough earlier on Saturday, Cooper’s team are now just four points adrift of the leaders.

Whilst the Swans are been in outstanding form for a while, epitomised by their nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the January addition of Hourihane from Aston Villa has given  their promotion bid a significant boost.

Here, we’ve been looking at how the Liberty Stadium faithful reacted on Twitter to his display in the win at the New York Stadium:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The best player in our team by a mile’ – Many Swansea City fans react to performance of 29-year-old in Rotherham win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: