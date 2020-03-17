‘The best opportunity they’ve had in a long time’ – Exclusive: Ian Harte backs Leeds United to end Premier League exile

Ian Harte has urged Leeds United to capitalise on their current position, calling it ‘the best opportunity they’ve had in a long time’ to secure promotion.

The Whites currently sit at the top of the Championship with nine games to go, meaning that they’re certainly favourites to move up to the Premier League.

Five wins on the bounce has meant that their recent rough patch is now a distant memory, and with a seven-point buffer on the play-off spots, it seems that promotion is very much there’s to lose.

There might be uncertainty over Leeds United’s fixture list moving forward, but speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former defender believes that the stars could be aligning for his old club.

Asked if Leeds will get promoted, Harte said: “Yes, I do.

“After the sticky patch I was worried but all of the other teams around Leeds have been slipping up and they’ve been on a great run.

“We don’t know when the next game will be but hopefully they can keep it up.

“I think it’s a massive game when they get around to playing Fulham – if they can beat them at home I think that sends a big message.

“All of the teams around Leeds have to play each other.

“I’m not saying that Leeds have an easy run-in but I think it’s the best opportunity they’ve had in a long time.

“You don’t want to finish second – you want to try and win the league to get the trophy and get the medal so that’s what they’ll be aiming for, to come out as Champions.”

