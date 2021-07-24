The best Nottingham Forest XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Nottingham Forest have had their fair share of players over the years that have made a positive impact at the City Ground.

The Reds endured a frustrating league campaign whilst under the management of Chris Hughton last term, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

But there are positives to look towards heading into the 2021/22 campaign, with some upcoming young talents looking to make their mark in the first-team.

We take a look at the best Nottingham Forest XI containing only English players from the last 15 years.

