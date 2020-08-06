‘The best move’ – West Brom set to cut ties with 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are set to let Kenneth Zohore leave the club this summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, as per John Percy.

The Albion need goal-scorers for the new season and Zohore, despite being a striker, is evidently being judged as not good enough for the top flight by the club.

Is it the right decision, though? Our team here at FLW discuss…

Ned Holmes

Definitely!

I never understood the move, if I’m honest, so offloading him to clear space for a new number nine looks the best plan of action.

Zohore didn’t look the right man to fire the Baggies into the Premier League, so for me, he’s certainly not the right man to lead the line for them in the top flight.

West Brom need a new striker and hopefully getting rid of Zohore will help them in their pursuit of one.

If they can get a decent fee for him and get his wages off the books, that will represent some good business.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking with this one.

The Baggies are going to need to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and a new forward is almost certain to arrive.

Their current options in attack aren’t good enough for the Premier League, and Slaven Bilic will be keen to add a new striker to his squad.

This would only push Zohore further down the pecking order in his plans, with the former Cardiff City man being behind both Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin at this moment in time.

West Brom need to trim the wage bill to bring in new signings, and it’s good to see the club looking to clear out the deadwood before that happens.

If he moves on, it’s the best move for both parties involved.

Sam Rourke

It makes complete sense to me.

Zohore has really struggled to cement himself in the Baggies’ starting eleven this season, and there hasn’t been enough quality from him to suggest he is good enough for the top-flight.

West Brom departed with a fair bit of cash to seal a deal for the attacker and in truth, he’s not lived up to the price-tag forked out so I’m not surprised that Bilic is keen to move him on.

Ultimately, he did show some real pedigree at his former club Cardiff City and I don’t doubt there will be several potential suitors keen to snap him up, but Zohore and West Brom just didn’t seem the right fit for me.