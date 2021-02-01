‘The best move for all parties’ – Nottingham Forest player linked with Deadline Day departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest forward Miguel Angel Guerrero has emerged as a transfer target for Espanyol according to Victor Polo.

Guerrero has previously played his football in Spain, having featured for Sporting Gijon, Albacete and Leganes earlier in his career.

He moved to Forest in November 2020, but has found it tough to find regular game time in Chris Hughton’s plans, having been restricted to just 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

He’s been behind both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor in the Nottingham Forest pecking order since arriving at the City Ground, and could be set for a temporary move away from the club on Deadline Day.

Forest have struggled for much of this year’s campaign, with the Reds currently sat 21st in the Championship, after their opening 26 matches of the 2020/21 season.

But should Nottingham Forest consider moving Guerrero on before the transfer window closes?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

Absolutely. At Forest, if the chance ever comes around to offload one of their many fringe players, it needs to be taken.

Guerrero hasn’t quite nailed down a role in the Forest squad. He’s been tried as a No.10, but also a No.9, and it’s not really happened for him at all.

There are, simply, better players ahead of him in the pecking order right now and that’s not going to change.

Forest cannot afford to pass up the opportunity to trim their squad at any time, but particularly in January when there’s incomings that need to be done too.

Toby Wilding:

I think a parting of ways could be in the best interests of everyone here.

Guerrero may have only joined Forest in the summer, but things have simply not going at The City Ground for him just yet, and with the options they seemingly have ahead of him in the pecking order, it is somewhat hard to see him turning that around.

As a result, it could be better to let him go now while there is an opportunity to do so, in order to give the striker the chance of getting the game time he needs, and prevent any behind the scenes frustrations for the 30-year-old, who may not have many chances to get regular first-team football.

With that in mind, it could also make sense for Forest to move Guerrero on here from a financial perspective, giving them the chance to raise funds and clear some space in the squad and wage budget for any possible late window incomings on deadline day.

Chris Thorpe:

I think it would fair to assume that Forest will offload Guerrero and for that matter I think it’s the best move for all parties.

He hasn’t made any sort of an impact for the Reds since joining last year and with Glenn Murray coming in looks set to be one going out today.

Chris Hughton has a wealth of striking options now but I do not see where the Spaniard fits into his plans at present.

A move back to his homeland must surely appeal to the 30-year-old as he looks to refind his scoring touch.