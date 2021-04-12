‘The best move for all parties involved’ – QPR face summer player decision after manager reveal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has revealed that he has spoken to QPR loanee Liam Kelly about his future, adding that both the player and the Scottish club are keen on the shot-stopper returning in the summer.

Kelly has been at Fir Park since January and quickly become a key man but is set to return to west London when his loan expires in the summer.

Speaking to BT, Alexander said: “We’ve spoken to Liam and QPR about it after he said he would be interested in coming back next year.

“It has been on the backburner as we have tried to get permanent players signed up. But if his future lies out of QPR then we would certainly be interested.”

So, should the R’s look to offload Kelly in the summer?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

It’s a tough one for me.

QPR aren’t exactly blessed with a huge amount of goalkeepers, when you consider that Seny Dieng is attracting plenty of high-profile interest and Joe Lumley is out of contract at the end of the season.

Kelly clearly sees his future away from QPR, though, so that in itself would be a major worry for me as his head might not be in the right place.

If he wants to move, then the club shouldn’t stand in his way and they should look to bring someone else in or commit to tying Dieng down to a new contract.

They should offload, but they need to consider it carefully.

Are these 17 facts about QPR’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The current crest was unveiled in 2014 True False

Jacob Potter

This should be a no-brainer to move him on.

I’ve not been convinced by Kelly between the posts when he’s featured for QPR’s first-team, and Mark Warburton has stronger options available to him.

Kelly will surely know that his days are numbered at QPR and is clearly keen to move on to a new adventure with Motherwell.

Therefore, QPR shouldn’t risk keeping a player that is wanting to move on, as it could impact the team’s current morale. His departure would be the best move for all parties involved this summer.

Phil Spencer

I think it’s probably the best thing for all parties.

Since moving to the club in 2019 there’s no doubt that things just haven’t worked out for the goalkeeper.

Kelly has conceded 35 goals in 22 games played for QPR – a record that is far from impressive.

This term he’s gone on loan to Motherwell and done fairly well, but more than that, the Hoops have really kicked on without him.

Seny Dieng has been a revelation this term and providing the club can keep hold of him I’d be very surprised to see QPR stand in Kelly’s way if he wants to move on.