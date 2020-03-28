The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Wingers

Millwall fans love a quick winger, so this section is bound to be an exciting one.

In the penultimate group of players, we’re taking a look at the best four Millwall wide men that have appeared for the Lions since 2000….

Chris Hackett

Joined in 2006 after a brief spell in Scotland with Hearts, the Oxford-born winger enjoyed a six-year spell at The Den and was part of the 2010 side that won promotion to the Championship – replacing Shaun Batt as a second half substitute in the play-off final victory against Swindon at Wembley.

However, after struggling for game-time in the 2011-2012 season, Hackett spent the second half of that campaign out on loan at Exeter before eventually signing for Northampton Town permanently.

Danny Schofield

Another tricky winger, who was a regular on the scoresheet during his two-year spell at Millwall between 2009 and 2011.

Schofield was a key part of the League One play-off winning side that won promotion in 2010, but failed to hit the heights in the Championship, finding the net just three times in 35 appearances and was sold to Rotherham at the end of the season.

James Henry

Henry initially joined Millwall in March 2009 on one-month loan deal and introduced himself to Lions fans by scoring a sensational 35-yard goal against Swindon Town at The Den.

The winger re-signed and enjoyed another successful loan stint in South London where he scored five goals in 12 appearances, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 home victory against Tranmere Rovers.

Henry finally signed permanently ahead of the 2009-2010 campaign – with one of his standout moments, opening the scoring with a stunning free-kick in a win against Leeds.

Jed Wallace

One of Millwall’s most talented players in modern times, who had to make the list.

Wallace has produced plenty out outstanding moments and goals across three separate spells, but the flying winger has gone on to hit new heights this season, contributing to 19 league goals and is in the running to be named as the club’s player of the season for the first time.

Wallace always had the ability, but often lacked consistency, but is currently proving himself as one of the best in his position at Championship level and it’s no wonder the ex-Wolves man is attracting interest from Premier League sides.

The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Wingers

