The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Strikers

It’s fair to say that Millwall fans have been treated to an abundance of top strikers over the previous 20 years.

From the likes of Gary Alexander, to Harry Kane’s loan, the Lions have overseen some wonderful goalscorers since the millennium.

In our final installment of Millwall’s team of the century, we take a look at their best strikers…..

Steve Claridge

Having enjoyed a brief loan spell in 2001, Claridge joined Millwall permanently ahead of 2001-2002 and scored 18 times in his first season to help the Lions reach the play-offs before they lost to Birmingham City in the semi finals.

Claridge was also joint-top goalscorer in his second campaign and although he departed at the end of his second season, he certainly left his mark in what was a highly prolific period at The Den.

Neil Harris

Millwall’s all-time record goalscorer with 138 goals across two highly successful spells in South London.

Harris is one of the most popular Lions players across the last 20 years, producing countless memorable moments – the outrageous lob against Tranmere in the FA Cup quarter-final in 2004 and the winner at home to Leeds United in the play-off semi final in 2009 to name a few.

To add to his legendary status, Harris returned to manage the club and gained a third promotion in 2016-2017.

Steve Morison

Another modern day great.

Morison initially joined Millwall in 2009-2010 from Non League outfit Stevenage and after scoring 40 goals across two seasons, and in doing so helped the Lions win promotion back to the Championship, was picked up by Premier League boys Norwich City.

However, after a brief loan stint in 2013-2014, Morison returned to join Millwall permanently and struck up one of the most deadly strike partnerships in the club’s history with Lee Gregory, during two blistering seasons in League One.

Morison’s final few years at The Den were a struggle as he scored just six times across two seasons, but his late Wembley winner that fired the Lions back to the Championship forever put his name in Millwall folklore.

Lee Gregory

The second part of that duo, Gregory occasionally came under scrutiny for his lack of goals, but departed last summer having notched 77 across five seasons.

Gregory’s standout campaign was in 2015-2016 when he bagged a career-best 27 in all competitions, two of which came in the play-off semi final victory over Bradford City, months after the frontman scored an incredible four in one EFL Trophy game at Peterborough United.

Despite all of those goals, perhaps Gregory’s most important contribution was a certain assist for Morison at Wembley…

The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Strikers

