The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

An FA Cup Final, three promotions and five Wembley trips, it’s safe to say that Millwall have enjoyed plenty of success since the turn of the millennium.

Despite their inability to return to English football’s topflight over the previous 20 years, the Lions have enjoyed a somewhat golden period during the 2000s, as look to establish themselves as a Championship club having spent far too long in the third-tier.

The majority of their success came with two popular figures in Kenny Jackett and Neil Harris at the helm, although it was under the guidance of Dennis Wise that Millwall reached their first ever FA Cup final in 2004 – which was followed by a brief European campaign the following season.

But for all the ups, there has been two relegation’s and a disastrous 15-month spell under Ian Holloway as the club won just nine Championship matches all season in 2014-2015 and were relegated to League One.

From legends like Tim Cahill and Steve Morison to the current likes of Jed Wallace, Millwall have overseen a host of quality players in recent times, and in a new series, we take a look at the best Millwall XI to play for the club since the turn of the millennium.

We start with the goalkeepers as we look at the FOUR contenders to make it into our side….

Tony Warner

After signing from Liverpool, Warner would go on to play more than 200 times for the Lions and played a crucial part in the Division Two title-winning side, helping his side concede just 38 in their 46 league matches as they romped back to the second-tier.

His time in SE16 ended rather sourly, but no Millwall fan will forget the Liverpudlian’s contribution during the early 2000s.

David Forde

If this was based solely on longevity, then Forde would win this at a canter.

The Republic of Ireland international featured in all 49 league matches in his debut season with one of his standout moments being a memorable penalty save to deny Leeds United’s Jermaine Beckford in the play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road as Millwall made it to Wembley before losing to Scunthorpe United.

When Forde departed for Cambridge United in the summer of 2017, the Lions legend had reached almost 350 appearances for the club and remains one of their most popular goalkeepers in the modern era.

Jordan Archer

This choice could rustle a few feathers.

Having signed from Tottenham ahead of the 2015-2016 campaign, Archer won the club’s Player of the Year award before continuing his form into the next season as the Lions were promoted back to the Championship at the second time of asking – with the former Spurs man making a sensational fingertip save to deny Billy Clarke in the play-off final against Bradford City, made even better by Steve Morison’s late winner.

Archer would keep no less than 18 clean sheets in 2017-2018 as Millwall finished 8th, but made a host of mistakes throughout the season and after losing his place to both Ben Amos and Dave Martin 12 months later, it always looked likely that his future would lie away from The Den.

Bartosz Bialkowski

After the struggles for Archer, Amos and Martin last season, Millwall needed a safe and reliable pair of hands ahead of this season, and Bialkowski is certainly proving to be that man.

The Polish international was an incredibly popular figure during his time with Ipswich Town and has already single-handedly earned a host of points with a number of reflex saves.

At present, there can’t be many better goalkeepers in the Championship, as Bialkowski continues to thrive in SE16.

The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Goalkeepers

Tony Warner Vote David Forde Vote Jordan Archer Vote Bartosz Bialkowski Vote

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Millwall discussion going on in the Vital Millwall Forum! Click here to get involved!