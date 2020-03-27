The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Centre-Midfielders

What’s not to like about a section that includes club legends Tim Cahill and Jimmy Abdou?

This department is possibly the most keenly contested as we look at the best Millwall centre-midfielders since the millennium…

Tim Cahill

Will forever be remembered for scoring ‘that’ goal against Sunderland in the FA Cup semi-finals, followed by his famous celebration at Old Trafford, but Cahill’s efforts to Millwall were far greater than that one moment.

His brace in the Mother’s Day massacre against rivals West Ham was one of his standout performances in a Lions shirt, whilst his opener against Tranmere Rovers five days earlier was equally as important.

Cahill returned for a brief spell in 2018, and although failed to score or start a match, his efforts off the pitch played a major part in Millwall finishing 8th.

The Australian will forever be one of the most adored players in SE16.

Jimmy Abdou

Where do you even start to possibly describe the contribution this man gave to the club?

More than 10 years of service, almost 350 appearances, Abdou remains one of the most popular figures in Millwall’s entire history – although scoring that memorable late winner at Elland Road which sent the Lions to Wembley in 2009 didn’t do his cause any harm.

In an interview with News at Den back in 2018, Abdou famously said: “Millwall are like my family,” which summed up his love for the club.

Liam Trotter

An extremely talented goal-scoring midfielder, who had the ability to become a Premier League footballer, but never quite lived up to his potential.

Trotter scored plenty of goals during his time at The Den – including strikes against QPR, Leeds United and Crystal Palace – but his most notable was that spectacular volley in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at Upton Park.

Despite often frustrating fans, Trotter gave plenty to the Lions during his three-and-a-half years at The Den.

Shaun Williams

Having joined from MK Dons ahead of the 2013-2014 campaign, Williams has been continued to be massively reliable in the middle of the Lions midfield and has hardly missed a single game since walking through the door.

The Republic of Ireland international possess an outstanding left-foot, which has led to a number of stunning long-range goals over the years – the one against Nottingham Forest back in 2016 and his worldie against Birmingham City earlier on this campaign to name a few.

Williams turns 34 this season, but still looks comfortable playing at Championship level, and given recent performances, he was impossible to leave out.

