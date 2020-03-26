The best Millwall XI since the Millennium – Centre-Backs

Millwall teams of the past have been known for being defensively solid – and it’s no wonder, given the calibre of defenders they’ve had at their disposal since 2000.

The current likes of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper don’t make the list, as we take a look at the best Lions centre-backs this century….

Darren Ward

An outstanding servant to the club across two highly successful spells.

Ward was fortunate to play the majority of his football in SE16 at Championship level, and after departing in 2005, returned less than five years later, midway through the 2009-2010, in which he quickly made his loan move permanent to help the Lions win promotion against Swindon at Wembley – starting alongside Paul Robinson.

Paul Robinson

Mr Millwall.

The legendary defender made 361 appearances during a 14-year spell with the Lions – scoring 23 times in all competitions.

Two of which were the most important in Millwall’s recent history – that header against Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi final in 2009-2010 before bagging a Wembley winner in the League One play-off final against Swindon 11 days later.

His passion and leadership qualities will never be forgotten at The Den.

Zak Whitbread

His four-year spell in South London didn’t end in the nicest manor, but the American was an outstanding defender.

Ironically, Whitbread’s professional debut came at The Den in a League Cup tie for Liverpool, so knew exactly what to expect on his arrival in SE16 and didn’t disappoint across four seasons.

Mark Beevers

A rare left-footed centre-back, who was full of commitment and generally loved defending.

Beevers’ standout campaign for Millwall was in 2015-2016 where he played 53 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals, including the consolation goal in the play-off final defeat to Barnsley.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Millwall discussion going on in the Vital Millwall Forum! Click here to get involved!