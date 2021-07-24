The best Millwall XI containing only English players from the last 15 years – Do you agree?

Millwall have finished in the top half of the Championship table three times in the last four years, narrowly missing on the play-off place in two of those years.

With expectation levels rising, the 2021/22 campaign will all be about mounting a serious play-off push in their fifth successive season of second-tier football.

In the last 15 years, Millwall have played Championship football in nine of those seasons. But, it seems that it is these recent years where they have really kicked on in pursuit of second-tier glory.

The south-east London club have seen five new faces arrive at The Den already this summer, with the youthful talent of Daniel Ballard mixing with the more experienced figures in George Saville, Benik Afobe, George Long and Scott Malone.

It remains to be seen how much more business Millwall will do in what remains of the transfer window, but their recruits will have to be on board on their top-six push.

Whilst we eagerly wait for the new campaign to start, we have put together our version of Millwall’s best XI that contains only English players. Do you agree?